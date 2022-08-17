Wake Up With BWW 8/17: First Look at Rachel Zegler in THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at Rachel Zegler in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games films.

Plus, Annaleigh Ashford reunites with her childhood Ruthless cast, meet the cast of MTC's Cost of Living, and more!

Broadway Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/14/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/14/2022.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler in THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel

by Michael Major

A first look at Rachel Zegler in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games films, has been released. Zegler will be joined by her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera in the new film. The cast will also feature Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman. Check out the new photo now!. (more...)

West End Veteran Darius Campbell Danesh Passes Away at 41

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of music star and West End veteran Darius Campbell Danesh, who was found dead in his Minnesota apartment on August 11. The cause of death is unknown.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

by Michael Major

Watch an exclusive video of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show. In the new episode, Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her parents a dream renovation.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the Broadway Company of MTC's COST OF LIVING

by Jennifer Broski

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark). The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day! Check out photos here.. (more...)

David Hunter and Joanna Woodward Will Lead the World Premiere of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare and in the world premiere of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. . (more...)

VIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMA

by Michael Major

Brian D'Arcy James sat down on GMA3 this morning to discuss starring in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods. During the interview, James discussed working alongside his 'stage wife' Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton, Scarlett Johansson, and Colin Jost coming to the show. Watch the new video interview now!. (more...)

Words From The Wings: A STRANGE LOOP's Antwayn Hopper Reminisces on the Show's Tony Win and More!

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Antwayn Hopper of A Strange Loop! Antwayn shared his memories of the show's Tony win, and more!. (more...)

