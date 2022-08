Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler in THE HUNGER GAMES Prequel

A first look at Rachel Zegler in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel to The Hunger Games films, has been released. The new film will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Return to The Hunger Games, the landmark film franchise that has earned over $3 billion globally, with Lionsgate's adaptation of Suzanne Collins' #1 New York Times Bestseller The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zegler will be joined by her West Side Story co-star Josh Andres Rivera in the new film. The cast will also feature Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Jason Schwartzman.

Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

Check out the first look photo here:

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Photo Credit: Murray Close