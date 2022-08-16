Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
VIDEO: Brian D'Arcy James Discusses Star-Studded INTO THE WOODS Audiences on GMA

James will be paying the Baker in Into the Woods through September 4.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Brian D'Arcy James sat down on GMA3 this morning to discuss starring in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods.

During the interview, James discussed working alongside his "stage wife," Sara Bareilles, in the acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical.

"I'm a huge an of hers and I'm happy to report that she's just as incredible and down to earth and she's a true theatre actor. She grew up a theater kid ... now she's a bonafide Broadway star," he stated.

James also discussed the star-studded audiences that have been coming to the show, including Jennifer Lopez, Hillary Clinton, and Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, revealing that the latter "were super supportive of a cast memebr that went on for the first time."

James and the original cast of Into the Woods will be with the show through September 4. The production also stars Patina Miller, Sara Bareilles, Phillipa Soo, Gavin Creel, Julia Lester, Joshu Henry, Annie Golden, Cole Thompson, and more. New cast members will be taking over certain roles on September 6 through October 16.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro, the revival of Into the Woods is the first production of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

Watch the new interview here:

