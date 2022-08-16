Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch Annaleigh Ashford Reunite With Her Childhood RUTHLESS Cast on SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

The new episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation will premiere Friday, August 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Aug. 16, 2022  

In a new episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford will return to her childhood home in Denver to give her recently retired mother, Holli, the home renovation of her dreams.

While taking a break from renovating in the new episode, Ashford receives an emotional surprise with a visit from the cast of "Ruthless," the very first show she performed in.

Watch an exclusive clip of Ashford taking host Nishelle Turner down memory lane as she's reunited with her theater musical cast of Ruthless and her casting director, even giving an impromtu performance of a number from the show.

"I've gotten to do a lot of special shows in my life, but that first one was super, super, super special," Ashford emotionally states in the clip.

Hosted by Nischelle Turner, the design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto ("Design Star," "Trading Spaces").

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



