Wake Up With BWW 8/16: THE INHERITANCE Casting, MEAN GIRLS and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tour Casting, and More!

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming national tour of Mean Girls! Newly announced cast members include Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

Casting has also been announced for the national tour of Once On This Island! The tour will featured Tamyra Gray, Courtnee Carter, Phillip Boykin, and more!

On Broadway, casting has been announced for The Inheritance! It was confirmed that Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller will reprise their roles in the Broadway mounting of the acclaimed play.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, is pleased to announce full casting for the First National Tour. The Mean Girls National Tour launches on September 21 in Buffalo, NY. Click here for the full tour route.. (more...)

2) Tamyra Gray, Courtnee Carter, Philip Boykin To Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND National Tour; Full Casting Announced

Cast members from the Broadway company will lead the national tour of 2017 Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND!. (more...)

3) Stephen Schwartz Reveals CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago Might Be Filmed

by Paul Smith

These pieces of news are simple joys! In a newsletter from Stephen Schwartz, he discusses plans to film a future production of Children of Eden in Chicago and how Pippin will have its first production in Paris.. (more...)

4) John Benjamin Hickey, Kyle Soller, And More Announced For THE INHERITANCE On Broadway; Full Casting Announced

It has been announced that Andrew Burnap, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, and Kyle Soller will reprise their roles in the Broadway mounting of the acclaimed play, The Inheritance. . (more...)

5) Where is the HAIRSPRAY Original Cast Now?

by Linnae Medeiros

Hey there, teenage Baltimore! It's officially been seventeen years since Broadway audiences were first welcomed the the 60s with the opening of Hairspray at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002. To celebrate the special occasion, we're looking back what the nicest kids in town have been up to since leaving The Corny Collins Show, including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, and more! Check it all out!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Waitress EP, What's Not Inside, is available today!

The producers of Waitress have released a new EP, titled "What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress." The album features outtakes and demos recorded by Sara Bareilles for the hit Broadway musical.

Track List:

Happy Enough Door Number Three Knocked Up You Without a Believer I Can't Wait Falling in Love Pie She Used to Be Mine

BWW Exclusive: Hear Alfred Molina Sing on Disney's VAMPIRINA

Drama League Award winner Alfred Molina ("Red") guest stars on this Friday's new episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina." He voices the role of Sir Ghoulgood, a friendly ghost who resides in the local theater. In the episode, he sings a song titled "Center Stage" about how he doesn't mean to haunt the theater, but he just can't help but perform, even if humans are around.

What we're geeking out over: Rachel York and Carolee Carmello Visit Betty Buckley As She Departs HELLO, DOLLY! On Tour

Check out more photos here!

This week, the next star of Hello Dolly on tour, Carolee Carmello stopped in for a visit with departing Dolly, Betty Buckley after the opening night of the show at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston.

Rachel York, Buckley's former Grey Gardens co-star, shipped up to Boston to catch Buckley in her final performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi.

Social Butterfly: TOOTSIE, MEAN GIRLS & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series brought the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks. The series concluded yesterday, August 15.

This week's performances featured the casts of: This week's performances will feature the casts of The Phantom of the Opera (Ben Crawford, Kaley Ann Voorhies, Paul A. Schaefer); Mean Girls (Reneé Rapp, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Danielle Wade); Frankenstein; Tootsie (Katerina Papacostas, Nick Spangler, Britney Coleman, Shina Ann Morris, Diana Vaden).

Watch our full stream here!

