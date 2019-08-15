BWW Exclusive: Hear Alfred Molina Sing on Disney's VAMPIRINA

Drama League Award winner Alfred Molina ("Red") guest stars on this Friday's new episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina." He voices the role of Sir Ghoulgood, a friendly ghost who resides in the local theater. In the episode, he sings a song titled "Center Stage" about how he doesn't mean to haunt the theater, but he just can't help but perform, even if humans are around.

Watch the exclusive clip from the episode below!

This episode of Disney Junior's hit animated series "Vampirina" premieres FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Alfred Molina's most recent theatre work includes A Long Day's Journey into Night (Geffen Playhouse) and No More Shall We Part (Williamstown Theatre Festival). He first starred in Red at The Donmar Warehouse in 2009, which later transferred to Broadway and for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Play. His other theatre work includes Fiddler on The Roof (Minskoff Theatre - Tony Award nomination), Art (Royale Theatre - Tony Award nomination), Molly Sweeney (Roundabout Theater - Outer Circle Critics' Award for Most Outstanding Debut Performance), The Cherry Orchard (Mark Taper Forum), The Night of Iguana, Speed the Plow (National Theatre), Serious Money (Royal Court Theatre), Can't Pay? Won't Pay! (Criterion Theatre), Oklahoma! (Palace Theatre) and The Taming of the Shrew (RSC). For television, his work includes I'm Dying Up Here, Angie Tribeca, Bette and Joan (Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor), Close to the Enemy, Sister Cities, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, THE NORMAL HEART (Emmy nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor), Show Me a Hero, Monday Mornings, Roger and Val Have Just Got In, Law and Order: LA and The Life and Times of Tim; and for film, Love is Strange, The Pink Panther 2, An Education, The Lodger, Spider-Man 2, The Da Vinci Code, Silk, Frida, Chocolat, Magnolia, As You Like It, The Hoax, Anna Karenina, Boogie Nights, Species, Maverick, The Perez Family, Hideaway and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated "Vampirina" tells the story of Vampirina (aka Vee), a young vampire girl who is the new kid in town after her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. The series follows Vee as she faces the trials and tribulations of adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world.

The "Vampirina" voice cast includes Isabella Crovetti ("Colony") as Vampirina, James Van Der Beek ("Dawson's Creek") as Boris,Lauren Graham ("Gilmore Girls") as Oxana, Wanda Sykes (ABC's "black-ish") as Gregoria and Mitchell Whitfield ("My Cousin Vinny") as Demi.

Broadway stars Patti LuPone ("Evita") and Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Kiss Me, Kate") recur as Vee's granparents, Nanpire, as Grandpop.

Blending spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music, the series is inspired by Disney Publishing's popular children's book series "Vampirina Ballerina," written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by Leuyen Pham, and is co-executive produced by Chelsea Beyl and Norton Virgien (both of Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning "Doc McStuffins"). Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes") are the series' songwriters and Layla Minoui ("Castle") is composer. The series is produced by Academy Award-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.





