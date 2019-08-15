Stephen Schwartz Reveals CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago Might Be Filmed

These pieces of news are simple joys! In a recent newsletter from Stephen Schwartz, the composer discusses plans to film a future production of Children of Eden in Chicago and how Pippin will have its first production in Paris.

On the Chicago production of Children of Eden, Schwartz says "I am on my way back from Chicago, where I spent the day yesterday in auditions for a production of Children of Eden planned for next summer. Chicago is such a great theatre town, so unsurprisingly there were really talented performers who came in. I'm confident it's going to be a first-rate cast...There is talk of perhaps making a video of this production, one which could be screened around the country, and I'll of course be delighted if that comes to pass."

Schwartz goes on to discuss how he will be going to Paris to discuss putting on a production of Pippin. "This would be the first presentation of the show in France, which is exciting to me because, after all, it concerns Charlemagne, who created what became France." Of the production, they are looking for the right venue to create an immersive production. Schwartz thinks it "will be something different for musicals in Paris, a city which has only recently begun to be more hospitable to what we think of as musical theatre."

Stephen Schwartz is an American musical theatre lyricist and composer. In a career spanning over four decades, He has written such hit musicals as Godspell, Pippin and Wicked, as well as The Magic Show, The Bakers Wife, Working, Rags and Children of Eden. He has contributed lyrics for a number of successful films, including Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Prince of Egypt (& music) and Enchanted. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein, for Bernstein's Mass, which opened The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts; and also composed the opera Séance On A Wet Afternoon.

Schwartz has won the Drama Desk Award, four Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards and has been nominated for six Tony Awards. He is in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, American Theatre Hall Of Fame and has a star in Hollywood's Walk Of Fame. He received the 2015 Isabelle Stevenson Award, a special Tony Award, for his commitment to serving artists and fostering new talent.

