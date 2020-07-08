Wake Up With BWW 7/8: Petition Launched to Rename the Longacre Theatre After Nick Cordero, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is 'concerned' about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City.

2) Fans Launch Petition to Rename Longacre Theatre in Memory of Nick Cordero

Over 13K friends, family and fans have signed a petition to rename the Longacre Theatre (the home of Nick Cordero's last Broadway musical, A Bronx Tale) in his memory.

3) GoFundMe Campaign For Nick Cordero's Family Reaches Over $900,000

On Sunday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Cordero's family, his wife Amanda Kloots and baby son Elvis.

4) Zach Braff and Donald Faison Remember Nick Cordero - 'So Many Great Memories Together'

On the latest episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, Zach Braff and Donald Faison shared memories of their good friend Nick Cordero.

5) HAMILTON Drives Up Disney Plus Downloads During Premiere Weekend

Hamilton caused a spike in downloads for the Disney Plus app over its premiere weekend.

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Così fan tutte, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Lisa Helmi Johanson hosts Song/Story Time, and Joomin Hwang hosts a Dance Party in Korean, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Anaïs Mitchell Will Release WORKING ON A SONG: THE LYRICS OF HADESTOWN Book This Fall

Like the rest of Broadway, performances of the eight-time Tony-winning Hadestown are paused, but fans still have something to look forward to in 2020. Plume will release musical creator Anaïs Mitchell's 'Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown' on October 6. Click here to pre-order today!



In this book, Anaïs Mitchell takes readers inside her more than decade's-long process of building the musical from the ground up-detailing her inspiration, breaking down the lyrics, and opening up the process of creation that gave birth to Hadestown. Fans and newcomers alike will love this deeply thoughtful, revealing look at how the songs from "the underground" evolved, and became the songs we sing again and again. The book will feature a foreword by Steve Earle.

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Down How He Created 'My Shot'

Check out the great Lin-Manuel Miranda as he breaks down the songwriting process behind Hamilton's 'I Want' behemoth, "My Shot"!

Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down his process of writing the song, 'My Shot' for #Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/YjoYGk7qq7 - Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 7, 2020

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Billy Crudup, who turns 52 today!

Equally memorable on the stage and screen, Billy Crudup has appeared at Vineyard Theatre in Chiori Miyagawa's AMERICA DREAMING and Adam Rapp's THE METAL CHILDREN. On stage, Crudup most recently starred in the repertory productions of NO MAN'S LAND and WAITING FOR GODOT on Broadway, opposite Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart and Shuler Hensley.

In 2007, Crudup won a "Best Performance by a Featured Actor" Tony Award for his role in the Broadway production of THE COAST OF UTOPIA. He also received Tony nominations for his roles in THE ELEPHANT MAN, THE PILLOWMAN, and ARCADIA. His other stage credits include William Inge's BUS STOP and the Roundabout Theater's production of THREE SISTERS, which earned him a Drama Desk nomination. He has appeared in OEDIPUS with Frances McDormand, starred in the New York Shakespeare Festival production of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, and starred in the off-Broadway run of THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI opposite Al Pacino and Steve Buscemi.

Crudup most recently starred in Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant and made his television debut in Netflix's psychological thriller "Gypsy." Additional major motion pictures include Jackie, 20th Century Women, Spotlight, Youth in Oregon, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Sleepers, Everyone Says I Love You, Inventing the Abbotts, Without Limits, Jesus' Son, Waking the Dead, Almost Famous, 1 Mile to You, Glass Chin, Rudderless, Blood Ties, Eat Pray Love, Public Enemies, Watchmen, Charlotte Gray, Big Fish, Stage Beauty, Trust the Man, Mission Impossible 3, and The Good Shepherd. Upcoming, he will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, to debut in November, and will star in the 2018 film adaptation of Maria Semple's novel, Where'd You Go, Bernadette, alongside Kristen Wiig and Cate Blanchett.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

