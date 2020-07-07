GoFundMe Campaign For Nick Cordero's Family Reaches Over $900,000

On Sunday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Cordero's family, his wife Amanda Kloots and baby son Elvis.

The campaign has now reached over $900,000. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis.

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

Read Cordero's full obituary here.

