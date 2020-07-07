Anais Mitchell Will Release WORKING ON A SONG: THE LYRICS OF HADESTOWN Book This Fall

Like the rest of Broadway, performances of the eight-time Tony-winning Hadestown are paused, but fans still have something to look forward to in 2020. Plume will release musical creator Anaïs Mitchell's 'Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown' on October 6. Click here to pre-order today!



In this book, Anaïs Mitchell takes readers inside her more than decade's-long process of building the musical from the ground up-detailing her inspiration, breaking down the lyrics, and opening up the process of creation that gave birth to Hadestown. Fans and newcomers alike will love this deeply thoughtful, revealing look at how the songs from "the underground" evolved, and became the songs we sing again and again. The book will feature a foreword by Steve Earle.

Anaïs Mitchell is a singer-songwriter whose recordings include the original studio album of Hadestown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012). Reinterpretations of traditional music include Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and Bonny Light Horseman (2019, as Bonny Light Horseman). She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers. Awards include BBC Radio2 Folk Award and Folk Alliance International Spirit of Folk Award. Year-end best lists: NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, Guardian, Sunday Times, Observer. Hadestown is Anaïs's first musical.

