Anais Mitchell Will Release WORKING ON A SONG: THE LYRICS OF HADESTOWN Book This Fall
Like the rest of Broadway, performances of the eight-time Tony-winning Hadestown are paused, but fans still have something to look forward to in 2020. Plume will release musical creator Anaïs Mitchell's 'Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown' on October 6. Click here to pre-order today!
In this book, Anaïs Mitchell takes readers inside her more than decade's-long process of building the musical from the ground up-detailing her inspiration, breaking down the lyrics, and opening up the process of creation that gave birth to Hadestown. Fans and newcomers alike will love this deeply thoughtful, revealing look at how the songs from "the underground" evolved, and became the songs we sing again and again. The book will feature a foreword by Steve Earle.
Anaïs Mitchell is a singer-songwriter whose recordings include the original studio album of Hadestown (2010, featuring Justin Vernon and Ani Difranco) and Young Man in America (2012). Reinterpretations of traditional music include Child Ballads (2013, with Jefferson Hamer) and Bonny Light Horseman (2019, as Bonny Light Horseman). She has headlined worldwide and supported tours for Bon Iver, Josh Ritter and Punch Brothers. Awards include BBC Radio2 Folk Award and Folk Alliance International Spirit of Folk Award. Year-end best lists: NPR, Wall Street Journal, MOJO, Uncut, Guardian, Sunday Times, Observer. Hadestown is Anaïs's first musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE Winners Announced
We're announcing the winners of our first-ever Next on Stage singing competition! Who will win? Tune in to find out!...