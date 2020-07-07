Zach Braff and Donald Faison Remember Nick Cordero - 'So Many Great Memories Together'
On the latest episode of the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, Zach Braff and Donald Faison shared memories of their good friend Nick Cordero.
Zach Braff, who starred with Cordero in Bullets Over Broadway shared the first time that he heard Nick sing in a rehearsal:
"I hadn't heard of Nick before. And he starts singing, and everyone just dropped their jaws on the floor. This unknown guy, who was like, 6'5, big tough-looking guy, and then he sang like Sinatra. He had the most amazing voice, and everyone's jaws were on the floor including one of the beautiful dancers in the show, Amanda Kloots."
Braff shared the last thing that Codero said to him:
"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' and he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis.' And I promise that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life. I want to make him proud.
Listen to the episode below:
