VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Down How He Created 'My Shot'

Check out the great Lin-Manuel Miranda as he breaks down the songwriting process behind Hamilton's 'I Want' behemoth, "My Shot"!

Lin-Manuel Miranda breaks down his process of writing the song, 'My Shot' for #Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/YjoYGk7qq7 - Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 7, 2020

Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus!

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

