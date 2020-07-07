Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is "concerned" about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City.
"You have businesses that can't fully reopen. That is an economic problem for the city," Cuomo said at his press briefing on July 6. "You have to get restaurants up and running, you have to get concert halls up and running. What makes New York City New York City, the arts, the culture. When we'll get that up and running, I don't know."
Watch the full briefing below:
This comes after the announcement that Broadway will continue to be shut down until at least January 2021. Movie theatres were supposed to reopen as part of New York City's Phase 4, but now will remain shut throughout the state until further notice.
New York City entered Phase 3 of reopening yesterday, which includes spas, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, and personal care services, as well as youth sports, dog parks, basketball and tennis courts.
Indoor dining was set to be part of Phase 3, but was postponed after cases of COVID-19 are rapidly rising in other areas of the country.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE Winners Announced
We're announcing the winners of our first-ever Next on Stage singing competition! Who will win? Tune in to find out!...