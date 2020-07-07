Governor Cuomo is 'Concerned' About Prolonged Shutdown of the Arts in New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he is "concerned" about the prolonged shutdown of the arts and culture industries in New York City.

"You have businesses that can't fully reopen. That is an economic problem for the city," Cuomo said at his press briefing on July 6. "You have to get restaurants up and running, you have to get concert halls up and running. What makes New York City New York City, the arts, the culture. When we'll get that up and running, I don't know."

Watch the full briefing below:

This comes after the announcement that Broadway will continue to be shut down until at least January 2021. Movie theatres were supposed to reopen as part of New York City's Phase 4, but now will remain shut throughout the state until further notice.

New York City entered Phase 3 of reopening yesterday, which includes spas, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, and personal care services, as well as youth sports, dog parks, basketball and tennis courts.

Indoor dining was set to be part of Phase 3, but was postponed after cases of COVID-19 are rapidly rising in other areas of the country.

