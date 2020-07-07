Fans Launch Petition to Rename Longacre Theatre in Memory of Nick Cordero
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported on Sunday, Nick Cordero passed away at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital. Now, over 13K friends, family and fans have signed a petition to rename the Longacre Theatre (the home of Nick's last Broadway musical, A Bronx Tale) in his memory. The petition reads:
"A Bronx Tale, The Musical" was the last Broadway show Nick Cordero starred in. This musical set a record as the longest running musical in Longacre history. With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect memory for him and his family legacy, to assure his name will always be in lights in the Broadway Community."
The theatre, built in 1912, is currently named after Longacre Square- the original name of Times Square.
Click here to sign the petition.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Cordero's family, his wife Amanda Kloots and baby son Elvis. The campaign has now reached over $900,000. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-amanda-kloots-nick-cordero-amp-elvis.
In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.
Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.
Read Cordero's full obituary here.
