HAMILTON Drives Up Disney Plus Downloads During Premiere Weekend

Hamilton caused a spike in downloads for the Disney Plus app over its premiere weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, the Disney Plus app was downloaded 752,451 times globally, and 458,796 times in the U.S., Variety reports.

In the U.S., the total Disney Plus downloads were 74% higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020. Worldwide, app downloads were 46.6% higher this past weekend than the average of the four prior Friday-Sunday totals.

In the U.S., Disney Plus costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. There is typically a seven-day free trial period offered, but the company did away with that option prior to Hamilton's release.

Read the original story on Variety.

Hamilton is now available on Disney Plus!

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way.

