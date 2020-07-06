Wake Up With BWW 7/6: Rest in Peace Nick Cordero

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was very sad to report that Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero died yesterday morning at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

The UK Government has announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of Coronavirus. It follows weeks of lobbying from arts leaders of impending disaster, and the closure of venues like Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) VIDEO: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Releases New Video For 'The Hamilton Polka' Featuring Clips From HAMILTON

by Stage Tube

'Weird Al' Yankovic has released a new video of his song The Hamilton Polka, set to clips from the filmed production on Disney+.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'

In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Stripes Forever.' The song included little interludes that fans of Hamilton and In the Heights may recognize!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN, Broadway Shutdown, and More on THE VIEW

by Stage Tube

Ben Platt was a guest on The View on July 2.. (more...)

4) Broadway Books: 10 Books on Acting to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while staying inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 of our favorite books on acting!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: AN EVENING AT JOE'S, Joe Allen Restaurant Online

by Bella Bevan

Joe Allen, lovingly referred to as 'the West End's canteena', streamed a virtual, live evening of star-studded entertainment. The beloved theatre haunt, running since 1977, has been severely affected by the pandemic and so created this show to raise funds for itself and all those in crisis in theatreland'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Bohème, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- The Grand Finale of Next On Stage is tonight at 8pm! Tune in right here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41

BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero died yesterday morning at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital. He is survived by his wife, fellow Broadway alum Amanda Kloots and their one-year-old son Elvis. The news was first confirmed by People.com on Sunday evening.

Shortly after the People.com story posted, Kloots confirmed the sad news on Instagram, writing in part, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

News: UK Government Announces £1.57 Billion Rescue Package For The Arts

The UK Government has announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of Coronavirus. It follows weeks of lobbying from arts leaders of impending disaster, and the closure of venues like Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

The funding will go to support struggling theatres, museums, galleries, music venues, heritage sites and independent cinemas. It includes £880 million of grants for the financial year to April 2021, supplemented by £270 million of repayable loans.

What we're watching: Watch A CAPITOL FOURTH with Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Renee Fleming and More!

The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourth featured performances by: Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, Trace Adkins, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, Brantley Gilbert, Lauren Alaina, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Gonzalez, and members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Claude-Michel Schonberg, who turns 76 today!

Composer, librettist, and record producer Claude-Michel Schönberg is one half of a hit songwriting team, with lyricist Alain Boublil, that is responsible for the Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. The duo first teamed up in 1973 to write Boublil's first musical, La Revolution Française, in which Schönberg played the part of King Louis XVI. The following year, Schönberg recorded an album of original material entitled Le Premier Pas. He teamed up with Boublil again in 1978 to work on the score of Les Misérables, which opened in Paris two years later. The original cast recording won two gold discs by 1981 and the Broadway production that followed garnered two Tony Awards (1987 Best Score, Best Book). Schönberg and Boublil followed up with another wildly successful musical, Miss Saigon, which opened in London in the fall of 1989 and internationally shortly thereafter. The duo's next musical, Martin Guerre, opened in London in the mid-'90s. Schönberg also produced an opera album with the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and Julia Migenes-Johnson, and participated in all of the castings for Les Misérables.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

