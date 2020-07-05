VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Stripes Forever.' The song included little interludes that fans of Hamilton and In the Heights may recognize!
"In our 'Season Finale' of SNOB, [Lacamoire] told us to 'go out with a bang,'" wrote Crowley in the video's caption. "So we cooked up a little arrangement to celebrate the #hamilfilm release, to collaborate with this amazing group of musicians who have helped create and play in the show, and to showcase the 4th of July classic "Stars and Stripes Forever", done in our signature way, with a lot of musical Easter eggs from Hamilton and In the Heights."
Watch the full performance below!
#repost @crodees1: "In our 'Season Finale' of SNOB, @alacamoire told us to "go out with a bang", so we cooked up a little arrangement to celebrate the #hamilfilm release, to collaborate with this amazing group of musicians who have helped create and play in the show, and to showcase the 4th of July classic "Stars and Stripes Forever", done in our signature way, with a lot of musical Easter eggs from @hamiltonmusical and #intheheights I have loved bringing these weekly SNOBs to our bway company, and especially for the partnership with the singular and amazing @ianstagramiam Enjoy this last installment for a while while we 'take a break' ?✏️: @crodees1, @alacamoire, @swasserm, @ianstagramiam ??: @justinbrathbun ??: @miaweinberger ?: #emilygrishman ?: #jonathandinklage, @erinmayland, @themonicakd, @anjawood1 ?: @crodees1, #mattgallagher, @alacamoire, @mike.moise, @madelinesmyers @swasserm, @ianstagramiam, @williamfwells ??: @robinmacatangay, @richardhammondbass ?: @andresforeroofficial, @khiyon94, @bennyreiner #SNOB #theyaintready"
A post shared by Hamilton (@hamiltonmusical) on Jul 5, 2020 at 6:39am PDT
