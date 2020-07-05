Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN, Broadway Shutdown, and More on THE VIEW
Ben Platt was a guest on The View on July 2.
In his interview, he talked about the new season of The Politician, the extension of the Broadway shutdown, as well as his experience marching in local Black Lives Matter protests.
Watch the full segment below!
