VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN, Broadway Shutdown, and More on THE VIEW

Jul. 5, 2020  

Ben Platt was a guest on The View on July 2.

In his interview, he talked about the new season of The Politician, the extension of the Broadway shutdown, as well as his experience marching in local Black Lives Matter protests.

