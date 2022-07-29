Wake Up With BWW 7/29: First Look at the German Cast of HAMILTON, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at the German cast of Hamilton as they perform 'The Schuyler Sisters".

Plus, go inside the first performance of Kinky Boots off-Broadway, and more!

VIDEO: German Cast of HAMILTON Performs 'The Schuyler Sisters'

by Stage Tube

Hamilton is officially coming to Germany this year! The cast has been announced for the musical, which will be led by Benet Monteiro in the title role. Watch an all new video of the cast singing the 'The Schuyler Sisters' and learn how to get tickets.. (more...)

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco to Close in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Curran Theatre will close on September 11. The cast features John Skelley as Harry Potter, Steve O'Connell as Ron Weasley, Lily Mojekwu as Hermione Granger, Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and more.. (more...)

Video: Go Inside the First Performance of KINKY BOOTS Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kinky Boots at Stage 42 had their first preview on Tuesday, July 26th. Get an inside look at the first performance here!. (more...)

Photos: In Rehearsal For CHESS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Starring Samantha Barks, Hadley Frasier, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Three star-led musical concerts, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will be presented at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2022 and kicking off the season will be the hotly anticipated Chess the Musical In Concert. Check out all new photos from rehearsal here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE in the West End

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released for the C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which makes its West End premiere tonight (28 July 2022) at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Drury Lane, London. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

James Caverly, Fred Beam & More to Lead Deaf Broadway's ASL Performance of SWEENEY TODD at Lincoln Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

James Caverly, who recently starred as Harold Hill in Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man will be starring in Deaf Broadway's ASL performance of Sweeney Todd at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City. . (more...)

VIDEO: Paulo Szot and Melanie La Barrie Are Shaking Up Shakespeare in & JULIET

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Shakespeare is getting a re-write. This fall, & Juliet will finally arrive on Broadway, flipping the script on the greatest love story ever told, to the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin. Two of its stars are Broadway favorite Paulo Szot and direct from the West End, Melanie La Barrie, who play Lance and the Nurse. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City.. (more...)

Photos: See Ato Blankson-Wood, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in Rehearsal for Free Shakespeare in the Park's AS YOU LIKE IT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See the Public Works community in rehearsal for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of AS YOU LIKE IT, beginning performances on August 10. The show officially opens on August 30 and runs through September 11. Check out rehearsal photos here!. (more...)

