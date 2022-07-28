James Caverly, Fred Beam & More to Lead Deaf Broadway's ASL Performance of SWEENEY TODD at Lincoln Center

James Caverly, who recently starred as Harold Hill in Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man will be starring in Deaf Broadway's ASL performance of Sweeney Todd at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City.

The performance will take place at Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park July 31.

Caverly will star as Tobias Ragg and Beadle Bamford alongside Fred Beam in the title role, Anne Tomasetti as Mrs. Lovett, Heba Toulan as Johanna, Monique Holt as Adolfo Pirelli and the Beggar Woman, Hector Reynoso as Judge Turpin, and Christopher Tester as Anthony.

Summer for the City has been curated to help deepen Lincoln Center's service to particular communities, including the Latinx/e, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI), Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQIA+ communities-along with expanding offerings for families with concerts, workshops, Storytimes, and Family Dance Days. The season also offers a multitude of events that celebrate and center Deaf and disabled identity.