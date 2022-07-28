HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco to Close in September

The San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Curran Theatre will close on September 11. The production will close after playing 393 performances, making it the longest running play in the history of the city.

See their Instagram post below.

The cast features John Skelley as Harry Potter, Steve O'Connell as Ron Weasley, Lily Mojekwu as Hermione Granger, Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, Abbi Hawk as Ginny Potter, Jon Steiger as Scorpius Malfoy, and Folami Williams as Rose Granger-Weasley.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 4.5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. U.S. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.