Wake Up With BWW 7/26: Heidi Blickenstaff Will Lead JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tour, Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Will Return, and More!

Today's top stories include casting for the North American Tour of Jagged Little Pill, which will be led by Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy.

Plus, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will return off-Broadway this Fall, get a sneak peek at Legally Blonde at the Muny, and more!

Heidi Blickenstaff to Star in JAGGED LITTLE PILL National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway veteran Heidi Blickenstaff will lead the North American Tour of the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Jagged Little Pill in the role of Mary Jane Healy.. (more...)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH Will Return Off-Broadway This Fall Starring Steven Skybell

by Stephi Wild

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present a seven-week return engagement of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, the revelatory and award-winning production of one of the world's most beloved musicals. The production, a New York Times Critic's Pick, will play a strictly limited seven-week return engagement from November 13, 2022 to January 1, 2023 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).. (more...)

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at LEGALLY BLONDE at the Muny, Starring Kyla Stone and Patti Murin

by Stephi Wild

The Muny's production of Legally Blonde The Musical begins tonight, running July 25 - 31, 2022. Get a first look in the all new sneak peek video here!. (more...)

Lesli Margherita and Daisy Wright to Star in Randy Skinner-Directed DAMES AT SEA at Bucks County Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A trio of Tony-nominated artists, Randy Skinner, Anna Louizos and David C. Woolard, will recreate their work for the Broadway revival of "Dames at Sea," when the light-hearted, dance-centric musical debuts at Bucks County Playhouse, August 12 - September 11.. (more...)

Words From the Wings: Noah Reid Shares His Broadway Experience in the COVID Era, and More!

by Stephi Wild

We're chatting with Noah Reid, who just wrapped up his performance in The Minute, which closed on Broadway on Sunday, July 24. Noah told us all about his backstage rituals, what it's like performing on Broadway in the COVID era, and much more.. (more...)

Kara Young and David Zayas Join COST OF LIVING Broadway Premiere; Performance Dates Announced

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting and performance dates for the Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok (Sanctuary City, Ironbound) and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney (72 Miles to Go..., By The Way, Meet Vera Stark).. (more...)

Interview: Kyla Stone & Patti Murin Give an Inside Look Into Starring as 'Elle' and 'Paulette' in LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny's production of Legally Blonde The Musical beings performances July 25 and is set to run through July 31. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with leads Kyla Stone (Elle Woods) and Patti Murin (Paulette) here!. (more...)

SANTA EVITA Limited Series Begins Streaming on Hulu, July 26

by A.A. Cristi

A new limited series from Hulu will explore the postmortem saga of political icon, Eva Peron. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Oresteia opens off-Broadway tonight!

- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Concert plays the Kennedy Center tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!