Lesli Margherita and Daisy Wright to Star in Randy Skinner-Directed DAMES AT SEA at Bucks County Playhouse

A trio of Tony-nominated artists, Randy Skinner, Anna Louizos and David C. Woolard, will recreate their work for the Broadway revival of "Dames at Sea," when the light-hearted, dance-centric musical debuts at Bucks County Playhouse, August 12 - September 11. The production begins previews August 12 with an official opening performance on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 pm. "Dames at Sea" is the third production in Bucks County Playhouse's homecoming season.

Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details on the casting and creative team of "Dames at Sea," the third production of the Playhouse's season - the 10th since its reopening in 2012.



"Since Robyn, Josh and I arrived at the Playhouse eight years ago, we have encouraged the Broadway creative community - especially those we have previously worked with- to come to New Hope and use the Playhouse to produce work that is no longer possible on Broadway," says Producing Director and CEO, Alexander Fraser. "It is a special thrill that the creative team of the Broadway revival of 'Dames at Sea' has agreed to rethink their production for a more intimate space. We believe that this upbeat show is the perfect tonic for the times, and we are excited to bring it to Playhouse audiences."



Director/Choreographer Randy Skinner has been nominated for his choreography for "Ain't Broadway Grand," "42nd Street," "Irving Berlin's White Christmas," and "Dames at Sea." Anna Louizos received nominations for her designs for "In The Heights," "High Fidelity," and the 2013 revival of "The Mystery of Edwin Drood." David C. Woolard received nominations for "The Rocky Horror Show" and "The Who's Tommy."



Also revisiting "Dames at Sea" is Oliver Award-Winner ("Zorro") Lesli Margherita, who is reprising the role of diva Mona Kent from the 2015 Broadway revival.



"We are also excited to welcome back Lesli Margherita to the Playhouse, where she captured hearts and gained big laughs as Miss Adelaide in 'Guys and Dolls,' as well as Daisy Wright, whose talents we first saw as part of our productions of '42nd Street' and 'The Rocky Horror Show," says Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. "Stepping out of the ensemble into the spotlight as Ruby, the role that made Bernadette Peters a star, we know Daisy is going to wow audiences."



Joining Margherita and Wright are Julie Kavanaugh (Paper Mill Playhouse's "Holiday Inn") as Joan, Byron St. Cyr ("My Fair Lady" National Tour) as Captain/Hennessy, and Daniel Plimpton ("The Book of Mormon" National Tour) and Drew King (Broadway's "Tootsie") as the sailors, Dick and Lucky respectively.



With music by Jim Wise and book/lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, "Dames at Sea" is a tap-happy musical, in the tradition of 42nd Street, that spoofs the high-spirited movie musicals of the 1930s. Ruby steps off a bus from Utah and into her first Broadway show, but hours before the opening night curtain is to rise, the cast learns their theater is being demolished. So, Ruby and the cast, with the help of some adoring sailors, come up with an ingenious plan to ensure that the show goes on.



Directed and choreographed by Skinner, "Dames at Sea" features scenic design by Louizos. Woolard is costume designer. Lighting Designer is Kirk Bookman. Joanna Lynne Staub is sound designer. Hair, wig, and makeup designer is Earon Chew Nealey. Casting is by Paul Hardt, CSA. Musical direction is by Jeffrey Campos. Pamela Edington is production stage manager.



The Playhouse production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm (Except Saturday, August 13), and Sundays at 2:00 pm. The opening performance will be held Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 pm.



Single tickets to "Dames at Sea" are on sale now. Tickets start at $70. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. Season ticket packages are still available. Some performances have limited availability. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.



ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by signature productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.