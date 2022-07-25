Words From the Wings: Noah Reid Shares His Broadway Experience in the COVID Era, and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Noah Reid, who just wrapped up his performance in The Minute, which closed on Broadway on Sunday, July 24.

Noah told us all about his backstage rituals, what it's like performing on Broadway in the COVID era, and much more.

Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Sign in and get swabbed! COVID Broadway hits different.

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Anna Shapiro once sent me a text when we were in previews and it said "Just start at the beginning and have fun." So before I head out I just remind myself of where I am and who I'm with and tell myself to enjoy it.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

I don't have anything backstage, but I eat at least half an orange onstage in every show, and on special occasions Jessie Mueller drops off a surprise Reese's peanut butter cup to Mr. Peel's city council desk.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

I throw a lacrosse ball against the wall about a hundred times, switching lefty and righty. It's a good litmus test for my mental focus and physical awareness. I've only broken one lightbulb so far.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Toothbrush, deodorant, coffee mug, rocks glass, bottle of whisky. I'm a simple man.

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

Lucky me I get to watch the whole show from onstage. I have a great view of Blair Brown and Austin Pendleton and any interaction between them is worth its weight in gold.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show?

Little moments with people; our "warm ups" onstage swapping stories, chatting in the hallways and dressing rooms or in the wings right before we go on. This group of people is so unique and so talented, I've just tried to soak all of that up as much as I can. There was also the day when 6 of our 11 cast members were down with COVID and our incredible cover cast stepped up to keep the ship afloat. That first show was such a wild energy, so much new information with these other brilliant actors inhabiting these characters, like a parallel universe or something. I just have such immense respect for this group, top to bottom.

About Noah Reid

As an actor, Reid is best known for his role in the Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild Award, along with the cast, for 'Best Ensemble.' He can currently be seen in Brian Watkins' Amazon series Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots and Lewis Pullman. He also just released his album, Adjustments, available to stream or download here.