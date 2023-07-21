Wake Up With BWW 7/21: HERE LIES LOVE Reviews, Solea Pfeiffer Joins HADESTOWN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The Broadway League, Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract,” pending ratification by the bargaining unit. More details of this agreement will be revealed in the coming days.

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. The musical will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened last night at the Broadway Theatre. Read the reviews below!

In casting news, Solea Pfeiffer will assume the role of ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown, at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) beginning Tuesday, August 15. Additionally, Tony Award winner Lillias White extends her run as ‘Hermes’ – the first woman to play the role – through February 4, 2024.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

IATSE, The Broadway League & Disney Theatrical Reach Tentative Agreement Pending Ratification on Pink Contract

by Team BWW

The Broadway League and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have reached a tentative agreement for the “Pink Contract'.. (more...)

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Open at Broadway's Belasco Theatre This Fall

by Stephi Wild

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre. Learn more about the show, who is starring in the cast, and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!

by Review Roundups

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opens tonight at the Broadway Theatre. Read the reviews! . (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish-Language Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works

by Stephi Wild

The worldwide phenomenon Hamilton has played around the world, notably with multile runs in Puerto Rico, most recently this June to benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. However, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the next time the musical is performed in Puerto Rico, he wants it to be in Spanish.. (more...)

Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL at Birmingham Rep; Full Cast Revealed!

by Stephi Wild

The complete cast of over 20 actors who will be performing in Sinatra The Musical - the major new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon which premieres at Birmingham Rep in September 2023 - has been announced. Learn more about the cast and the musical here!. (more...)

Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get the latest updates on the hit Broadway musical 'Hadestown' as Solea Pfeiffer joins the cast and Lillias White extends her role. Discover how these exciting changes will impact the show and keep you entertained.. (more...)

Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James Caverly

by Stephi Wild

Deaf Broadway will present Company, performed entirely by Deaf actors in American Sign Language, this summer at Lincoln Center. The performance is set to take place on August 2 at 8 PM at Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.. (more...)

Now Hiring: Production Manager, Artistic Director, & More - BWW Classifieds

by

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 7/20/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Myles Frost, who turns 24 today!

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his performance to London.

Frost is also a Theatre Award Winner for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance in a Broadway Musical, Tony Award Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Drama League Award Nominee, & an Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee for his role as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical.

Myles Frost is a multi-talented, self-trained pianist, singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, music producer, audio engineer, and even an avid golfer (when time permits), but that's just the tip of the iceberg for this aspiring talent. His acting and music credits include ALL IN, where he studied and executed the role of an autistic 14-year-old child, and Netflix’s hit show FAMILY REUNION (Season1 and 2), respectively. In the fall of 2021, Myles appeared in a biopic movie “Big 50” THE DELRHONDA HOOD STORY as Clarence, which aired on BET Networks and is available on all BET Plus streaming platforms. He was also a contestant on NBC’s THE VOICE SEASON 13. Myles Frost is a passionate artist with a substantial amount of professional work, all of which has culminated in the preparation and mastery for his ultimate role to date: landing the coveted lead role as Michael Jackson in the Broadway musical MJ. It has provided the perfect backdrop for Myles to showcase years of honing all of his talents for the world to see.

Born in Maryland and raised on the Southeast side of Washington, D.C. (collectively known as the DMV, including Virginia), Myles attended Thomas Wootton High School, where his love for musical theater was born. Joining Wootton's Theatre Club, he played lead roles in HAIRSPRAY THE MUSICAL, LEGALLY BLONDE, and CINDERELLA in a supporting role. The unique combination of acting, singing, and dancing inspired the young artist to pursue his theatrical endeavors strictly and put his dreams of becoming a professional golfer on hold until further notice. His current R&B/Top 40 single, "Dangerous" notably boasts 18k streams on Spotify. With the official sound of The District of Columbia and the DMV area being Go-Go music, Frost's DMV roots are evident throughout his music. The talented singer-songwriter is currently working on R&B, Top 40 and Go-Go produced songs to accompany his highly anticipated debut EP. Myles recently attended Bowie State University as a Senior majoring in Music Technology before landing his MJ role on Broadway. Frost’s other interests include playing basketball, cooking, watching anime, playing PlayStation, and preparing for the day he gets the call to play the superhero, Miles Morales. Myles acknowledges his strong work ethic, faith, divine timing, and his mother's unwavering belief in his potential to contribute to his success. His goal is to pay it forward by using his growing platform to create mentorship programs and music camps for kids who don’t have reliable support systems at home or in their communities. He also hopes to shine a positive light on the importance of mental health.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!