Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish-Language Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works

Miranda revealed that the next time the musical is performed in Puerto Rico, he wants it to be in Spanish.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

The worldwide phenomenon Hamilton has played around the world, notably with multile runs in Puerto Rico, most recently this June to benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. However, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the next time the musical is performed in Puerto Rico, he wants it to be in Spanish.

On a recent episode of the podcast En PR, Miranda revealed that he and his team have begun the process of translating in the musical to Spanish.

Miranda said (in Spanish and translated here to English), "We don't have plans, but the next time Hamilton returns to Puerto Rico it will be in Spanish. We are starting this process of doing the translation that takes a lot of time, but that is very important to me."

Hamilton first played in Puerto Rico in 2019, running from January 11 through January 27, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Four years later, the musical returned for two weeks in June of 2023, with the "Angelica Tour" playing June 13-June 25 at Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan. Lin-Manuel and the rest of the Miranda family also joined a benefit performance on Friday, June 16, 2023 to raise funds for Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. Guests included Hamilton's original Broadway cast members Lin-Manuel MirandaChristopher JacksonRenee Elise Goldsberry, and Leslie Odom, Jr.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.





