HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Open at Broadway's Belasco Theatre This Fall

The musical will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Will Open at Broadway's Belasco Theatre This Fall

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, will open on Broadway this fall at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St). With book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts - How to Dance in Ohio will begin previews on November 15, 2023, and open on December 10, 2023.

Reprising their roles from the world premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage, the cast was heralded by The Syracuse Post Standard which said, “both reflecting and respecting neurodivergence, with every single actor onstage delivering a distinguished, joyous, jaw-dropping performance.” In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!) Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), music direction is by Lily Ling (Hamilton tours) and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals. Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).

Through a dedication to authentic autistic representation, the musical’s creators adhere closely to the documentary’s narrative and spirit, offering a visible platform for autistic actors in a way that has never happened before in a new musical, either on or off the stage. Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (she/her) serves as the production’s Autistic Creative Consultant with Becky Leifman (she/her) as the Director of Community Engagement. The Accessibility Team also includes Jeremy Wein (Associate Producer) and Nicole D'Angelo (Script Consultant).

How to Dance in Ohio played its World Premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage in the fall of 2022 with The Syracuse Post-Standard declaring it “an exhilarating, groundbreaking, celebratory musical. You’ll walk out of the theater wiping your eyes. You’ll pause in the lobby to catch your breath, clear your head, and see if anyone else is as giddy as you are. How to Dance in Ohio is the musical you’ll talk about for the rest of your life.”. The News House calls the show “joyful and uplifting …celebrating the trials and tribulations of human connection,” and The Ithaca Times says, “tender, funny, and charming in the best sense, How To Dance In Ohio offers a fresh and inspiring look at the musical genre.”

The musical was originally developed with the legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.

Tickets for How to Dance in Ohio will go on sale in August.  Cast members are set to perform at the free, outdoor concert Broadway in Bryant Park today, July 20 at 12:30PM ET and they will perform at BroadwayCon’s First Look event tomorrow, Friday, July 21, followed by a discussion about the show during a BroadwayCon Panel at The Marriott Marquis in New York City.



RELATED STORIES

1
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works

The worldwide phenomenon Hamilton has played around the world, notably with multile runs in Puerto Rico, most recently this June to benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. However, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the next time the musical is performed in Puerto Rico, he wants it to be in Spanish.

2
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

The complete cast of over 20 actors who will be performing in Sinatra The Musical -  the major new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon which premieres at Birmingham Rep in September 2023 - has been announced. Learn more about the cast and the musical here!

3
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Photo
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them

The touring cast of 'Into The Woods' recently took to the red carpet in Los Angeles, where they shared what the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim means to them. Check out the video here.

4
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal, who starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, is directing a production of Rent at Long island's From Stage to Screen next week. Go behind the scenes of the production in an all new rehearsal video here!

More Hot Stories For You

George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICALGeorge Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This MonthGREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month
HERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On SaleHERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On Sale
VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman TheatreVIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
LIFE OF PI

Recommended For You