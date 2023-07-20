Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James Caverly

Deaf Broadway will present Company, performed entirely by Deaf actors in American Sign Language, this summer at Lincoln Center. The performance is set to take place on August 2 at 8 PM at Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.

This exciting new rendition of Stephen Sondheim's Company is directed by James Caverly (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building) and stars Garrett Zuercher (NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Deaf West’s Big River) as Bobby. This live performance will be done simultaneously with a projected video of the 2011 concert at Lincoln Center with Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LuPone, which will serve as the auditory soundtrack.

The cast also features Heba Toulan as Sarah/Marta, Jules Dameron as Harry, Jackie Roth as Joanne, Hector Reynoso as Larry, Zavier Sabio as Peter, Raquel McPeek Rodriguez as Susan/Soloist, Neil Sprouse as David, Dickie Hearts as Lenny/Andy, Christopher Tester as Jamie/Theo, and Andrew Morrill as Paul.

Company is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. The original 1970 production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, winning six. Company was among the first book musicals to deal with contemporary dating, marriage, and divorce, and is a notable example of a concept musical lacking a linear plot. In a series of vignettes, Company follows bachelor Bobby interacting with his married friends, who throw a party for his 35th birthday.