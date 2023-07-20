Now Hiring: Production Manager, Artistic Director, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/20/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Theatre Row Production Manager Theatre Row, a program of the non-profit Building for the Arts NY, Inc. (BFA), is an Off-Broadway multi-theater complex in the heart of the Theater District that serves as an affordable home for performing arts organizations, and a lively, accessible venue for diverse audiences. Located just two blocks from Times Square, Theatre Row’s six theaters, five rehearsal studios, and nine offices are rented by over 100 theatre and performance arts companies each y... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Part-Time Artistic Director

Part-Time Artistic Director South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) is a non-profit theatre that has been serving the Bay Area community for over 60 years. We produce high-quality entertainment that brings together a diverse group of participants in an inclusive, collaborative, and nurturing environment. The Artistic Director (AD) reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic vision and focus of SBMT. The AD ensures the high calib... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Rent the Musical

Seeking video submissions for Rent, a musical by Jonathan Larson set in New York’s Lower East Side. Based on Puccini’s La Boheme, this rock opera is a bohemian romance under the shadow of AIDS in the early 90s. Premiering in 1996, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. It has become a musical theatre classic that celebrates those on the fringes of society. Please submit 16-32 bars of a pop/rock song... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Barter Theatre

Reporting to the Producing Artistic Director (PAD) and in close partnership with the Director of Finance, Barter’s Managing Director serves as the administrative head within the organization. The MD position requires a decisive leader who takes into account the input of others, with an emphasis on deep collaboration with the PAD, senior staff, and Board of Directors. With PAD, the MD sets the tone and leads through Barter’s organizational values including creating a culture of growth and respect... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Calling all Performing Artists! Apply for VSPS 2024

Calling all Performing Artists for Works-in-Progress: Mark DeGarmo Dance Seeks Applicants by Sept. 15th for its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2024, Broadcast via Zoom on Thursdays Feb. 1, Mar. 7 & Apr. 4 at 7:00 PM ET with the theme Dance as Social Rescue & Healing Apply now via Google Form: https://forms.gle/VEswdbTg6ivbnF1QA Deadline: September 15, 2023 11:59PM ET. VSPS provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Freelance Players Jamaica Plain Troupe Director

JOB TITLE Jamaica Plain Troupe Director REPORTS TO Mary Torpey - Head of Program for Freelance Players mtorpey@rehearsalforlife.org JOB OVERVIEW Rehearsal For Life’s after school theater program, Freelance Players is looking for a creative teaching artist to join their team as the JP Troupe Director for our Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 sessions. As Troupe Director you will work in collaboration with the creative team to rehearse and produce an original musical while nurturing an environment of... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Reports to: Director of Production About Paper Mill Playhouse Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaboration with other regional theaters and leading independent producers brings over 200,000 New Jersey audience members annually the best in musical theater, fr... (more)

Classes / Instruction: MICHAEL WILSON'S SUMMER ACTOR WORKSHOPS

Award winning Broadway director Michael Wilson will conduct a series of 5 unique scene study intensives featuring the most indelible characters created by Tennessee Williams. Participants begin on Mondays with daily group courses as well as coaching sessions with Michael that cater to the unique qualities and needs of each actor. Every course culminates in an invited audience Showcase where actors share and celebrate their work with a dynamic artistic community. There will also be an Observer ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: CAFÉ & BAR MANAGER

CAFÉ & BAR MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a CAFÉ & BAR MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Internships - Creative: Hair & Wig Design Observership

Hair & Wig Designer Nikiya Mathis and Manhattan Theatre Club have partnered to host a Hair & Wig Design Observership for an early career hair & wig designer identifying as BIPOC on the upcoming Broadway production of JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. Nikiya Mathis is a hair/wig designer and a classically trained actress, who holds an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She currently recurs on Season 3 of “Power Book 3: Raising Kanan” on FX. Aft... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Videographer

POSITION SUMMARY The Videographer is someone who loves crafting stories through the medium of film. Under the guidance of the Director of Marketing, we are looking to add a team member to execute, sustain and grow our original content all through the lens of our brand which is critical to our voice and aesthetic across multiple platforms. In addition to creating marketing pieces for the theater season, this highly creative position will also play a key role in welcoming patrons to the new Asso... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Tom Stoppard's "ARCADIA"

Ivy Lane Players are seeking two males (age range 25+ to 60) as replacements for its upcoming production of Tom Stoppard's multi-award-winning dazzling comedy "Arcadia" which will be performed the first weekend of November 2023 at the Levittown Public Library. British accent required. Good diction a must. Familiarity with the play is preferred. Evening /weekend audition appointments will be given starting on Tuesday, July 18th. Contact via tarastage@yahoo.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Technician - Seasonal

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, FL is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Costume Technican. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured reside... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education and Community Practice

The Wilma Theater is seeking a Director of Education and Community Practice. Position Summary The Director of Education and Community Practice is responsible for developing, planning, and executing the Wilma’s education and community programs for youth and adults. This includes intensive in-school residencies, after-school program, and school visits and other ancillary programming primarily aimed at grades 9-12., as well as our partner-based residencies for adults with local organizatio... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager (Seasonal)

SEASONAL POSITION At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! Compensation: $17.25 per hour What you get... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Head of Wigs, Hair and Make-up

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in wigs, hair styling and make-up for the position of Head of Wigs, Hair and Make-up. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that averages around 43 weeks of work (24 weeks of full-time and 19 weeks of part-time work) in a typical season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about wig construction and styling, sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sound Director

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in theatre sound direction for the position of Sound Director. This is a full-time position with occasional evening and weekend hours required. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about theatrical sound and people management, and who has the ability to positively contribute to an anti-racist/anti-biased organization. Applicants for this role should have robust communication and relationship bui... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Associate

EOE STATEMENT: We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. Description Job Title: Community Engagement Associate Job Classification: Non-exempt Job Hours: Part-time, three eight-hour days per week, generally 10 am to 6 pm, but - some nights and weekends will be required... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theatre Instructor

Summary of Position George Street Playhouse, a professional, producing theatre company 40 minutes from Manhattan, seeks a Musical Theatre Instructor. Primary responsibilities include teaching Musical Theater classes for students ages 11 and up, including all skill levels from beginner to advanced. Weekly classes should provide students with opportunities to focus on acting, singing, and basic choreography. Fun and engaging short plays and musicals should be selected to help students comfort... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director of Marketing

Primary responsibilities of the Director of Marketing for Miller Auditorium (the professional Performing Arts Center on campus) include providing oversight and execution of all marketing efforts for Miller Auditorium and the shows that are programmed. Will have direct oversight and responsibility for the marketing budget, marketing plans and media contracts. Responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with national marketing representatives for shows. Oversees, plans and executes s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Liason

Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation’s finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Community Liaison. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse ... (more)