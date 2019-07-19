Wake Up With BWW 7/19: CATS Movie Trailer, MOULIN ROUGE! Cast Recording, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We've got your first look at the trailer for the upcoming CATS movie! Watch a clip of Jennifer Hudson singing Memory below!

Moulin Rouge! is getting a cast recording! The album is set to drop 'later this month.'

You Are Here: A Come From Away Story comes to cinemas on 9/11. Watch the trailer for the documentary below!

The Great Society is coming to Broadway! The play will star Brian Cox, Marc Kudisch, Grantham Coleman & Richard Thomas!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the CATS Movie trailer! Check out the video! Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, 'You Are Here,' from award-winning producer Peter Gentile, which was influenced by the same events that inspired the hit Broadway musical 'Come From Away,' will show in nearly 800 U.S. movie theaters as a one-night event on September 11, 2019.

3) Musical Adaptation of Film AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Will Embark on North American Tour

The musical stage production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, begins touring North America with a premiere in the fall of 2020. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single 'Up Where We Belong', AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is an uplifting production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.

4) Breaking: Brian Cox, Marc Kudisch, Grantham Coleman & Richard Thomas Will Star in Robert Schenkkan's Second LBJ Play, THE GREAT SOCIETY

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan will return to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: THE GREAT SOCIETY. This new play is the companion piece to Schenkkan's Tony Award winning All The Way, depicting the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968.

5) Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, SESAME STREET, Michael Tilson Thomas and Earth, Wind & Fire Earn Kennedy Center Honors

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 2019 Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements.

Today's Call Sheet:

BE MORE CHILL Original Broadway Cast Recording two disc CD set is available today!

This new album continues the remarkable journey for Be More Chill, as the original recording from Ghostlight -which has now been streamed over 300 million times to date - helped propel the show from Two River Theater to a viral Broadway hit. Be More Chill was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for "Best Original Score." The two-disc CD features a 40-page booklet and special liner notes by Grammy and Tony Award-winning songwriters Scott Wittman and Mark Shaiman. The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, andCharlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall.

To download or stream the album, or pre-order the CD, please visitghostlightrecords.lnk.to/bemorechillbroadway

The Green Room 42's AN EVENING WITH... series celebrates Doris Day tonight!

The Green Room 42 Presents: An Evening With... Series: Doris Day, hosted by 2-time MAC Award Winner Doris Dear. An Evening With... Series explores the legacy of major musical figures from the mid 20th century with new arrangements, notable broadway talent, and slide shows!

Set Your DVR...

Sutton Foster will appear on THE TALK today!

Jake Gyllenhaal will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're geeking out over: MOULIN ROUGE Cast Recording Due This Fall

Moulin Rouge! The Musical and RCA Records will record a cast album later this month, to be released in all formats by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records this fall.

Currently in preview performances, Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially opens on July 25 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

What we're watching: See Lin-Manuel Miranda In The Official Trailer For HIS DARK MATERIALS On HBO

The official trailer for season one of "His Dark Materials" on HBO dropped at San Diego Comic Con this week and officially hit the web tonight! The series stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, and Dafne Keen.

