Their Gift is Their Song! MOULIN ROUGE Cast Recording Due This Fall

The producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and RCA Records proudly announced today that the highly-anticipated new musical will record a cast album later this month, to be released in all formats by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records this fall.

Currently in preview performances, Moulin Rouge! The Musical officially opens on July 25 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical producer Carmen Pavlovic says, "Bringing Moulin Rouge! to life as a Broadway musical has been a thrilling journey. We're delighted that the show's unique live score will now be translated into a cast album recording thanks to our partnership with House of Iona / RCA Records. We're grateful to RCA Chairman and CEO, Peter Edge for his steadfast belief in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann has been a long term friend and creative advisor to our team. We're honoured that Baz will bring his musical force to producing the cast album with the show's Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers. It promises to be an electrifying artistic collaboration."

"Moulin Rouge!, conceived and executed so brilliantly by the incomparable Baz Luhrmann, is one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time and we couldn't be more excited to see it come to life in such spectacular fashion on the Broadway stage," says Peter Edge, Chairman and CEO, RCA Records. "The show is thrilling and the musical numbers will have the audience jumping out of their seats. We are elated to be releasing the original cast recording which will become an instant classic enjoyed by all for years to come."

The original Broadway cast recording will be produced by Grammy-nominated Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers.

Baz Luhrmann says, "The conceit of Moulin Rouge! the film was the idea that a 19th century poet opens his mouth and out comes contemporary pop music, but, reimagined in a new dramatic and emotional context. Alex Timbers and his musical team of Justin Levine and Matt Stine have taken this conceit further in the stage production. In the studio we will strive to ensure that the unprecedented style of the Broadway show has a cast album to match... A unique blend of Broadway, Pop, and Opera."

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is led by Karen Olivo (Tony Award for West Side Story, In the Heights) as Satine, Aaron Tveit(Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal) as Christian, Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret) as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah (Tony and Olivier award-nominee for Fela) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Nini.

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography bySonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





