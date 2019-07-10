BE MORE CHILL Original Broadway Cast Recording Two Disc CD Set is Now Available For Pre-Order

Be More Chill: Original Broadway Cast Recording is now available for CD pre-order and the two-disc set will be released online and in stores on Friday, July 19.

It was released for digital download and streaming earlier this year, with a vinyl release planned for later this year.

This new album continues the remarkable journey for Be More Chill, as the original recording from Ghostlight -which has now been streamed over 300 million times to date - helped propel the show from Two River Theater to a viral Broadway hit. Be More Chill was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for "Best Original Score." The two-disc CD features a 40-page booklet and special liner notes by Grammy and Tony Award-winning songwriters Scott Wittman and Mark Shaiman. The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall.

To download or stream the album, or pre-order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/bemorechillbroadway

Be More Chill - which is playing at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street, NYC) through August 11 -was nominated for "Best Musical" by the Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Off-Broadway Alliance, and Lucille Lortel Awards. The show features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brock choreographs.

Be More Chill arrived on Broadway with the entire cast of its summer 2018 off-Broadway run intact, all of whom are all featured on the album: Will Roland as Jeremy; George Salazar as Michael; Stephanie Hsu as Christine; Gerard Canonico as Rich; Katlyn Carlson as Chloe; Tiffany Mann as Jenna; Lauren Marcus as Brooke; Britton Smith as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam as The Squip.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill's creative team features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II; lighting design by Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Ryan Rumery; projection design by Alex Basco Koch; hair and makeup design by Dave Bova; music direction by Emily Marshall; music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; fight direction by J. David Brimmer; production supervision by SenovvA Inc.; and casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA.





