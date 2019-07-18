VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY, in Cinemas on 9/11

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, "You Are Here," from award-winning producer Peter Gentile, which was influenced by the same events that inspired the hit Broadway musical "Come From Away," will show in nearly 800 U.S. movie theaters as a one-night event on September 11, 2019.

Watch the trailer for the film below!

On September 11, 2001, global chaos ensued as the World Trade Center Towers came crashing down, and the fate of airline passengers en route to America was literally thrown off course. When 38 planes carrying 6,500 individuals arrived at Gander, Newfoundland, the eastern-most point of North America, the small Canadian town came together to host a group of strangers who would leave as family.

Tickets for "You Are Here" can be purchased Friday, June 28 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

"You Are Here," produced by Peter Gentile of M.D.F. Productions Inc., has been recognized with multiple awards including the 2019 Best Documentary Program and Best Picture Editing Documentary by Canadian Screen Awards; the 2018 Audience Choice Best Documentary by Cinefest Sudbury; and the jury prize from BANFF World Media Festival.

"'You Are Here' tells a remarkable story that we are pleased to premiere in U.S. cinemas and give audiences across the country a chance to witness these amazing acts that transpired on a horrendous day in history," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This documentary is a story of hope even in the darkest of times."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You