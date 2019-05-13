The Green Room 42's AN EVENING WITH... Series Will Celebrate Doris Day

The Green Room 42 Presents: An Evening With... Series: Doris Day, hosted by 2-time MAC Award Winner Doris Dear. Casting will be announced soon.

The show will be presented on July 19, 2019 at 7pm at The Green Room 42. Tickets range from $20-50.

An Evening With... Series explores the legacy of major musical figures from the mid 20th century with new arrangements, notable broadway talent, and slide shows!

AEWS is curated / hosted / music directed by Blake Allen and produced by Danny Marin. Join us to hear the music from these iconic artists like you've never heard before sung by Broadway's best, and sit back and listen to stories and facts about the artists' lives.

Previous guest artists have included:

and the list continues to grow.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You