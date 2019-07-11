Wake Up With BWW 7/11: WEST SIDE STORY Casting, Broadway in Bryant Park, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of West Side Story! The cast will be led by Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel, who will play Tony and Maria. Check out the full cast list below!

Jacob Dickey is beginning his whole new world as Aladdin on July 16! He will play the title role in the Disney musical through September 12.

Broadway in Bryant Park kicks off today! Head to the park this afternoon for performances from Be More Chill, Wicked, King Kong, and Stomp!

Read more about these and other top stories below! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Luke Islam Sings 'She Used To Be Mine' From WAITRESS on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT; Gets Golden Buzzer

by Stage Tube

On an episode of America's Got Talent this week, a 12 year old singer, Luke Islam, took on 'She Used To Be Mine' from Waitress. The song brought judge Julianne Hough to tears, and she gave him the coveted 'Golden Buzzer.'. (more...)

2) Breaking: Isaac Powell & Shereen Pimentel Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway; Full Cast Announced!

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that the previously announce revival of beloved musical West Side Story will begin previews on Dec. 10, 2019 and open February 6th at the Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

3) Meet the Cast of Broadway's Upcoming Revival Of WEST SIDE STORY!

Something great is coming! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the classic Leonard Bernstein musical West Side Story is making its return to Broadway this winter directed by Ivo van Hove, and the revival has found its cast (including 23 Broadway debuts!) In honor of the occasion, we've getting to know the production's cast of Jets and Sharks! Check it all out below!. (more...)

4) Darren Criss to Star In, Write Songs For Musical Comedy Series ROYALTIES for Quibi

by TV News Desk

From the mind of Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss comes ROYALTIES, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits. The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo - Sara and Pierce (Criss) - as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. . (more...)

5) Jacob Dickey Takes Over Title Role in ALADDIN Next Week

Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, welcomes Jacob Dickey to the title role on Tuesday, July 16 to Thursday, September 12 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jason Danieley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Broadway in Bryant Park kicks off today!

Broadway in Bryant Park will return this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, from Thursday, July 11 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The lineup for today's performance includes 106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah, Co-Host The Play That Goes Wrong, with performances from Be More Chill, King Kong, Stomp, and Wicked!

What we're geeking out over: A Look at Derek McLane's Scenic Design for Broadway's MOULIN ROUGE!

Check out more photos here!

Moulin Rouge! is now in preview's at Broadway's Hirschfeld Theatre.

BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at the gorgeous scenic design for this new musical. designed by Derek McLane!

What we're listening to: Beyonce Releases Single 'Spirit' From THE LION KING: THE GIFT Album

As BroadwayWorld announced yesterday, Beyonce will release a new album titled, "The Lion King: The Gift" which will feature an array of songs inspired by the film, performed by global artists.

Now, the first original single from the album, titled "Spirit" has been released. Spirit is written and performed by Beyonce, and co-written by IIya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie.

Social Butterfly: New LION KING Clips Feature 'Hakuna Matata' And More!

Disney's remake of The Lion King is set to hit theater's next week! Before Simba & co. return to the big screen, get to know Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan, as they debut 'Hakuna Matata' and stumble upon Simba for the very first time!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles