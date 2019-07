Photo Coverage: A Look at Derek McLane's Scenic Design for Broadway's MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! is now in preview's at Broadway's Hirschfeld Theatre.

BroadwayWorld is giving you a look at the gorgeous scenic design for this new musical. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Derek McLane scenic design for "Moulin Rouge!"



