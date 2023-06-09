Wake Up With BWW 6/9: Tony Awards Performances, Ellie Kemper in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will feature performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals, as well as some others! Will your favorite show of the season be taking the stage? Learn more about the full lineup of performances below!

Plaza Suite is headed to London! Following a sell-out Broadway run, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, will lead the cast in the West End transfer of Neil Simon's hit comedy.

Plus, Ellie Kemper will be joining Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced

by Nicole Rosky

The 76th Annual Tony Awards® will feature showstopping performances from the casts of Tony Award nominated best musicals and revivals. Check out the full line-up!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK

by BroadwayWorld TV

Need a tap number to get through the day? Below, check out Tony nominee Susan Stroman’s iconic, “Wine & Paches,” set on Tony nominee Beowulf Boritt’s construction girders in the clouds high above New York City from the nine-time Tony Award nominated new musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK.. (more...)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Will Bring PLAZA SUITE to the West End

by Stephi Wild

Following a sell-out Broadway run, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, will lead the cast in the West End transfer of Neil Simon's hit comedy PLAZA SUITE.. (more...)

Ellie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star This Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ellie Kemper will be joining Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25. Learn how to purchase tickets! . (more...)

Video: Marc Shaiman Rewrites 'Blame Canada' From SOUTH PARK Amid Canadian Wildfires

by Team BWW

Amid the Canadian wildfires that have been impacting impacting air quality in the US, Marc Shaiman has rewritten the song he co-wrote with Trey Parker for South Park, 'Blame Canada'. Watch the video now.. (more...)

Julia Lester to Star as 'Miss Marmelstein' in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods) will join the cast of Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale. See who else is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Watch: Sarah Silverman Says THE BEDWETTER Will 'Eventually Move to Broadway'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Sarah Silverman said on her podcast that her musical, The Bedwetter, will eventually move to Broadway.. (more...)

Andrew Scott Returns to the West End With VANYA, Playing Every Role

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Scott will return to the West End with VANYA, in a brand new adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece by Simon Stephens, and directed by Sam Yates.. (more...)

