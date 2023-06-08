Julia Lester to Star as 'Miss Marmelstein' in I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE at Classic Stage Company

Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods) will join the cast of Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale, featuring music and lyrics by Harold Rome, a book by Jerome Weidman with revisions made by his son, John Weidman, and directed by Trip Cullman. I Can Get It For You Wholesale will begin previews on Tuesday October 10, and is set to open on Monday October 30, for a limited engagement through Sunday December 3, 2023.

Julia Lester joins the company in the role of “Miss Marmelstein.” Lester is best known as “Ashlyn Moon Caswell” on the hit TV show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+, where she has been a series regular for all four seasons. She made her Broadway debut last summer as “Little Red Riding-hood” (OBC) in the critically-acclaimed revival of Into the Woods, garnering her nominations for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Clive Barnes Award. She is also the winner of the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite Breakthrough Performance, and is featured on the show’s Grammy-winning cast album. Julia received rave revues for her performance as “Martha” in Center Theatre Group’s pre-Broadway production of The Secret Garden, which ran earlier this year at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lester joins the previously announced Adam Chanler-Berat (CSC’s Assassins) as “Meyer Bushkin,” Eddie Cooper (CSC’s Assassins) as “Tootsie Maltz/Ensemble,” Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie) as “Harry Bogen,” Adam Grupper (Pictures From Home) as “Maurice Pulvermacher,” Greg Hildreth (Company) as “Teddy Asch,” Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as “Ruthie Rivkin,” Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as “Mrs. Bogen,” Ryah Nixon (Kinky Boots) as “Ensemble,” and Sarah Steele (The Humans) as “Blanche Bushkin.” Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

The creative team of I Can Get It For You Wholesale will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland (Unknown Soldier), costume design by Ann Hould-Ward(CSC’s A Man of No Importance), lighting design by Adam Honoré (CSC’s black odyssey), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (CSC’s A Man of No Importance), choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl), score arranged and adapted by David Chase (Back to the Future), and music direction and orchestrations byJacinth Greywoode (Iron John). Bess Marie Glorioso (You Will Get Sick) will serve as the Production Stage Manager and Luner Eclipse Productions will serve as Production Manager.

It's 1937 in New York City's Garment District, and shipping clerk Harry Bogen would love to sell you a bill of goods. In this dark musical comedy, Bronx-born Harry must choose between the comfort of community and his own ambitious dreams. He'll have to do whatever it takes to get ahead, and even more to stay there. Better watch your back – sewing needles can be sharp.

Last seen on Broadway in 1962, I Can Get It For You Wholesale showcases memorable Harold Rome (Fanny) tunes, including the iconic “Miss Marmelstein,” and a book based on his own novel by Jerome Weidman (Fiorello!). CSC’s production features a reimagined book by his son, John Weidman(Pacific Overtures), helmed by director Trip Cullman (Significant Other).

CSC memberships are available now, starting at $50, and include guaranteed access to purchase discounted tickets to all CSC productions annually, including I Can Get It For You Wholesale. Member tickets for I Can Get It For You Wholesale will go on sale on July 11. More information on memberships and tickets is available at classicstage.org/members.

ABOUT CLASSIC STAGE COMPANY

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world’s repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.



In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.



In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.

