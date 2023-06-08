Video: Marc Shaiman Rewrites 'Blame Canada' From SOUTH PARK Amid Canadian Wildfires

Shaiman stated, "When I co-wrote 'BLAME CANADA' with Trey Parker in 1999, who knew it would be a theme that would apply to June 2023?!"

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Amid the Canadian wildfires that have been impacting impacting air quality in the US, Marc Shaiman has rewritten the song he co-wrote with Trey Parker for South Park, 'Blame Canada'. 

Shaiman took to Instagram to share the updated lyrics for the spoof, stating: "When I co-wrote "BLAME CANADA" with Trey Parker in 1999, who knew it would be a theme that would apply to June 2023?! As we find ourselves quarantining yet again, I give you my rewrite...

"BLAME CANADA 2023"

Watch the updated song below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marc Shaiman (@marc_shaiman)




