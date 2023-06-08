Video: Marc Shaiman Rewrites 'Blame Canada' From SOUTH PARK Amid Canadian Wildfires

Amid the Canadian wildfires that have been impacting impacting air quality in the US, Marc Shaiman has rewritten the song he co-wrote with Trey Parker for South Park, 'Blame Canada'.

Shaiman took to Instagram to share the updated lyrics for the spoof, stating: "When I co-wrote "BLAME CANADA" with Trey Parker in 1999, who knew it would be a theme that would apply to June 2023?! As we find ourselves quarantining yet again, I give you my rewrite...

"BLAME CANADA 2023"

Watch the updated song below: