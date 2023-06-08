Andrew Scott Returns to the West End With VANYA, Playing Every Role

Andrew Scott will return to the West End with VANYA, in a brand new adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece by Simon Stephens, and directed by Sam Yates. Designed by Rosanna Vize, the production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 21 September, with previews at Richmond Theatre from 28 August to 2 September and previews in the West End from 15 September, running until 21 October. Public booking opens at 8.30am on Friday 9 June.

This Autumn, Andrew Scott will play every role in Simon Stephens’ definitive new version of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece of love, art, sex and attempted murder.

The production reunites Scott and Stephens who previously collaborated on Sea Wall and Birdland; and Scott with Yates following their work together on the short film, The Hope Rooms; and producers Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt from Wessex Grove after working with Scott on Sea Wall and Hamlet respectively.

The first performance at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 15 September will be for under 30s. All tickets are priced at £10, and patrons can apply for two tickets in a ballot. Further details of this will be announced shortly.

Andrew Scott: “Heartbreaking, hilarious, sexy, devastating- the genius and extraordinary humanity of Mr Chekhov just knocks me out. It’s a genuine honour and a singular challenge to bring this giant of a play to life in the West End in this new way and I’m so excited to be doing it alongside such brilliant, playful and talented people.”

Simon Stephens: “Anton Chekhov is my favourite writer. Andrew Scott is as good an actor as there is in the world. Sam Yates is an artist of the highest order. To work with these people in the heart of the West End; to be fearlessly creative and exploratory there; to have only the impulse to make art is all utterly thrilling. This is work that reminds me again and again that theatre is our greatest art form. The most alive. The funniest. The sexiest. The most heart breaking. The most human.”

Sam Yates: “It is a joy to collaborate again with Andrew Scott, an actor of singular sensitivity and power, on Simon Stephen’s adaptation of VANYA. Chekhov’s play is life-affirming and heart-breaking, and places human behaviour under the microscope. VANYA will push this examination to a new level, harnessing the power of the unique connection between actor and audience possible only in the theatre. Andrew’s inexhaustible invention and heart will be central to telling this story, a celebration of the multitudes we contain within ourselves, that we may collectively laugh at our imperfections, de­spair at our failures, and celebrate our compassion. I am delighted to be working with dynamic and daring Emily Vaughan-Barratt and Benjamin Lowy of Wessex Grove to bring VANYA to the West End and introduce this play to a new generation of audiences.”

Wessex Grove’s Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt: “At its heart, theatre is all about collaboration. When we began to collaborate with Andrew, Sam, and Simon on this project, we knew this illustrious trio would create something incredibly special. These three are artists at the top of their game, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring Simon's VANYA to the West End. As producers, the creative team pushed us to think outside the box and help create a new generation of theatre-goer. Therefore, we are happy to announce an exclusive performance for under 30s with tickets at £10, enabling greater access to this incredible production.”