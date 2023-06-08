Ellie Kemper to Join PETER PAN GOES WRONG as a Special Guest Star This Month

Ellie Kemper will be joining Peter Pan Goes Wrong as a special guest star for performances beginning Tuesday June 20 through Sunday June 25. She will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Watch Ellie's video announcement below!

The creators of the show said, “We are excited to welcome Ellie to the show and especially thrilled that she has previous experience portraying an unbreakable person. This talent should serve her well in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Ellie Kemper will next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners. She was seen most recently as co-host of “The Great American Baking Show” opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, judges from the original British version, also took part in the series. Prior to that, she starred in the Disney+ feature Home Sweet Home Alone opposite Rob Delaney. Ellie starred in the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Interactive Special” which was released in Spring 2020 as a conclusion to Tina Fey & Robert Carlock’s half-hour comedy for Netflix, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” She has received two Emmy nominations and two Screen Actor Guild nominations for her performance as Kimmy. Ellie portrayed ‘Erin Hannon’ on NBC's “The Office.” Kemper first gained attention with her one-woman show, "Feeling Sad/Mad with Ellie Kemper," at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. She co-starred in Bridesmaids(Universal) and has also appeared in 21 Jump Street (Sony), Identity Thief (Universal), They Came Together (Lionsgate) and Somewhere (Focus Features). Ellie has written for GQ, Esquire, McSweeney's, The Onion, and The New Yorker, and her book of essays, My Squirrel Days, was published in 2018.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, opened in April and is on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47thStreet) for a limited engagement ending on July 23 after which it goes to Los Angeles to play The Ahmanson Theatre from August 8 - September 10.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Gill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit as Annie. The company is completed by Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, and Brenann Stacker.

Brace yourself for an awfully big adventure as you finally get the chance to laugh again on Broadway. Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd, Catherine Schreiber, Greenleaf Productions, Bard Theatricals, Jamie deRoy, Mischief, Wendy Federman / Richard Batchelder, Jack Lane / John Yonover, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Dean Roth / 42nd.Club, Martian Entertainment / Daniel Radford, Tom Smedes & Peter R. Stern / Thomas S. Perakos, Ken And Rosemary Willman / Nicole Eisenberg, Lams Productions / Ayal Miodovnik, and Lucas McMahon.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Digital Lottery: A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery for each performance. Entries for the Peter Pan Goes Wrong digital lottery starts at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each. To enter and for more information, visit PanGoesWrongBway.com/Lottery.

In-Person Rush: A limited number of $45 in-person Rush tickets will be available at each performance when the Box Office opens at 10AM the day of the performance. Maximum of two tickets per person and subject to availability.

was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrongcurrently playing in London and New York. Following its West End premiere Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards, and in 2022 made its North American premiere in Canada at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton. Other hit stage comedies include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played in London for four years) and Groan Ups, both currently performed across Europe. Magic Goes Wrong closed in London in March 2022 after a limited engagement and continued to wow critics and audiences across the UK until the UK tour ended in May 2022. Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took three shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, with Mischief Movie Night and two new shows Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle and Charlie Russell Aims To Please. Following sold out success in Edinburgh Charlie Russell Aims To Please performed in London for one night only in December 2022. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle begins touring the UK from January 2023, which includes dates in the West End. A new production Good Luck, Studioopened October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester before a short tour to Salisbury and Guildford.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company’s West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity Goes Wrong Christmas special in 2020. The second BBC series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer where the gang tackled a Downton-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results. All shows can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief develops new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.

