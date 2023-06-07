Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!

Plus, Jordan Fisher will depart Sweeney Todd this month.

Jun. 07, 2023

Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Jordan Fisher will be taking his final bow as Anthony in Sweeney Todd on June 18th. The star shared a heartfelt Instagram post announcing his departure.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will return to Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors! Learn more about when he will return to the role of Seymour!

In other casting news, Roman Banks will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ the Musical!

Plus, BroadwayWorld has announced the winners of BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a highlight of our 20th Anniversary year. Did your favorites make the cut? Find out below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Jordan Fisher to Depart SWEENEY TODD This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jordan Fisher will be taking his final bow as Anthony in Sweeney Todd on June 18th. . (more...)

Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
by Stephi Wild

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will return to Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors and again take on the lead role of Seymour.. (more...)

Submit Your Dog To Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
by Stephi Wild

The producers of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong have announced a special understudy search for two canine characters – Nana the dog in Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Winston the dog in The Play That Goes Wrong.. (more...)

Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour
by Stephi Wild

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.  . (more...)

& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
by BWW Awards

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a highlight of our 20th Anniversary year.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23
by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/4/2023.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow, Mason Alexander Park, and More in CABARET
by Stephi Wild

The first production shots have been released of CABARET's new stars, Maude Apatow (HBO’s Euphoria) as Sally Bowles, Mason Alexander Park (Netflix’s The Sandman) as Emcee, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.. (more...)

Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre
by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!. (more...)

Photos: See Josh Groban, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough & More at New 42's WE ARE FAMILY Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos from New 42's annual gala honoring Josh Groban, Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and more! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



