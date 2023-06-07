Wake Up With BWW 6/7: Jeremy Jordan Returns to LITTLE SHOP, Roman Banks Leads MJ Tour, and More!

Plus, Jordan Fisher will depart Sweeney Todd this month.
Jordan Fisher to Depart SWEENEY TODD This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jordan Fisher will be taking his final bow as Anthony in Sweeney Todd on June 18th. . (more...)
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Tony and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will return to Skid Row this summer in Little Shop of Horrors and again take on the lead role of Seymour.. (more...)
Submit Your Dog To Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
by Stephi Wild
The producers of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong have announced a special understudy search for two canine characters – Nana the dog in Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Winston the dog in The Play That Goes Wrong.. (more...)
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour
by Stephi Wild
Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ. . (more...)
& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners
by BWW Awards
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a highlight of our 20th Anniversary year.. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23
by
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/4/2023.. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Maude Apatow, Mason Alexander Park, and More in CABARET
by Stephi Wild
The first production shots have been released of CABARET's new stars, Maude Apatow (HBO’s Euphoria) as Sally Bowles, Mason Alexander Park (Netflix’s The Sandman) as Emcee, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.. (more...)
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!. (more...)
Photos: See Josh Groban, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough & More at New 42's WE ARE FAMILY Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See photos from New 42's annual gala honoring Josh Groban, Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and more! . (more...)
