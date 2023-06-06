Submit Your Dog To Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Win several great prizes if your dog is selected!

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Click Here for More on Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Submit Your Dog To Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The producers of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong have announced a special understudy search for two canine characters – Nana the dog in Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Winston the dog in The Play That Goes Wrong. Pet owners are invited to submit their dogs for a chance to win the following prize:

•      A pair of tickets to the show on a date of their choosing (1 winner selected for each show)

•      A souvenir company board slider with their dog's name to take home

•      A framed certificate naming their dog the Nana or Winston "Understudy" at their chosen performance

•      A post-show photo with the cast

•      A pair of tickets to the Museum of the Dog

Here are some brief character descriptions for these two roles:

WINSTON THE DOG in The Play That Goes Wrong: A very good boy. Does not appear on stage. 

NANA THE DOG in Peter Pan Goes Wrong: The Darling family's loyal and hardworking nursemaid.

To submit your dog for the search, entrants must post a photo or video of their dog on social media, tagging both @PeterPanBway & @BwayGoesWrong and using the hashtag #WrongDog.

Submissions will be accepted now through Friday, June 16 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 23, which is “Take Your Dog to Work Day.”

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through July 23.

This season, Peter Pan Goes Wrong received the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Play.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

The Play That Goes Wrong plays at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).  Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.  The Broadway production ran for over two years at The Lyceum Theatre and received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play. 

The Play That Goes Wrong, is directed by Matt DiCarlo and opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019. It features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, original lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and original sound design by Andrew Johnson. Production lighting design is by Jeremy Cunningham, and production sound design is by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell.  



RELATED STORIES

1
Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BROADWAY PART 1, Podcast Photo
Review: MISCHIEF MAKERS: PETER PAN GOES WRONG - BROADWAY PART 1, Podcast

Who broke their foot the last time they were in Peter Pan Goes Wrong? What was it like to work with Neil Patrick Harris? What are American audiences like versus those in the UK? Mischief Makers: Peter Pan Goes Wrong - Broadway Part 1 answers all of these questions and more!

2
Mischief Launch a New Series of Their Podcast MISCHIEF MAKERS With New Host Charlie Russel Photo
Mischief Launch a New Series of Their Podcast MISCHIEF MAKERS With New Host Charlie Russell

Mischief has announced the release of a brand new series of their podcast MISCHIEF MAKERS hosted by original Mischief member Charlie Russell who will help us discover everything (well almost) about Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

3
Photos: Josh Groban Visits PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway Photo
Photos: Josh Groban Visits PETER PAN GOES WRONG on Broadway

Check out photos of Josh Groban visiting Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway!

4
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles Run Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Extends on Broadway Before Los Angeles Run

The producers of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, have announced that the show has been extended for another two weeks through July 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre before heading to Los Angeles!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Inside the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZAVideo: Inside the First Day with The Encores! Orchestra at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Watch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Shares Behind the Scenes Moments in 'Great Adventure' Music VideoWatch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Shares Behind the Scenes Moments in 'Great Adventure' Music Video
Concord Theatricals Acquires Rights to Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSEConcord Theatricals Acquires Rights to Amy Herzog's Adaptation of A DOLL'S HOUSE
Photos: Tovah Feldshuh Creates The Feldshuh Fund for Women's HealthPhotos: Tovah Feldshuh Creates The Feldshuh Fund for Women's Health

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You