Submit Your Dog To Be An Understudy in PETER PAN GOES WRONG and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The producers of Broadway's Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong have announced a special understudy search for two canine characters – Nana the dog in Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Winston the dog in The Play That Goes Wrong. Pet owners are invited to submit their dogs for a chance to win the following prize:

• A pair of tickets to the show on a date of their choosing (1 winner selected for each show)

• A souvenir company board slider with their dog's name to take home

• A framed certificate naming their dog the Nana or Winston "Understudy" at their chosen performance

• A post-show photo with the cast

• A pair of tickets to the Museum of the Dog

Here are some brief character descriptions for these two roles:

WINSTON THE DOG in The Play That Goes Wrong: A very good boy. Does not appear on stage.

NANA THE DOG in Peter Pan Goes Wrong: The Darling family's loyal and hardworking nursemaid.

To submit your dog for the search, entrants must post a photo or video of their dog on social media, tagging both @PeterPanBway & @BwayGoesWrong and using the hashtag #WrongDog.

Submissions will be accepted now through Friday, June 16 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 23, which is “Take Your Dog to Work Day.”

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international sensation from Mischief, is now open on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) for a limited engagement through July 23.

This season, Peter Pan Goes Wrong received the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Play.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, original music by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer and wig/hair & make-up design by Tommy Kurzman.

The Play That Goes Wrong plays at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call. The Broadway production ran for over two years at The Lyceum Theatre and received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

The Play That Goes Wrong, is directed by Matt DiCarlo and opened at New World Stages on February 20, 2019. It features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, original lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and original sound design by Andrew Johnson. Production lighting design is by Jeremy Cunningham, and production sound design is by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell.