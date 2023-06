Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/4/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/4/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week, BAD CINDERELLA closed on 6/4. ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 6/22. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. Please note that Memorial Day Weekend fell within the week prior (both this season and last season).

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BAD CINDERELLA (7.2%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (3.8%), A DOLL'S HOUSE (2.4%), THE LION KING (1.9%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (0.6%), WICKED (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-21.7%), LIFE OF PI (-15.2%), SUMMER, 1976 (-14.4%), FUNNY GIRL (-9.5%), CHICAGO (-8.9%), SIX (-8.8%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-8.5%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-7.6%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-6%), CAMELOT (-5.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.3%), HADESTOWN (-5%), FAT HAM (-4.8%), SHUCKED (-4.8%), PARADE (-4.6%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-4.1%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-3.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-3.5%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-3.4%), PRIMA FACIE (-3.2%), THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW (-2.8%), ALADDIN (-2%), THE THANKSGIVING PLAY (-2%), GREY HOUSE (-1.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), HAMILTON (-0.8%), & JULIET (-0.3%),

This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 263,096 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,144,237. The average ticket price was $118.38.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.73%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -5.88% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $118.38 is down $-1.44 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,235,473

HAMILTON: $1,938,603

WICKED: $1,873,517

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,845,246

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,502,583





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY ($265,274), GREY HOUSE ($333,602), FAT HAM ($379,184), BAD CINDERELLA ($384,017), SUMMER, 1976 ($402,977)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE: $77,412

WICKED: $47,761

HAMILTON: $44,374

BAD CINDERELLA: $32,854

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: $29,595





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FUNNY GIRL ($-213,123), SIX ($-195,228), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-179,869), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-178,254), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-154,119)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $183.23

FUNNY GIRL: $175.97

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $174.57

THE LION KING: $172.85

PRIMA FACIE: $151.10





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BAD CINDERELLA ($44.85), GREY HOUSE ($62.32), FAT HAM ($75.61), SHUCKED ($81.58), THE THANKSGIVING PLAY ($82.18)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%

HAMILTON: 99.9%

WICKED: 98.8%

A DOLL'S HOUSE: 96.4%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 96.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEOPOLDSTADT (55.2%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (62.9%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (64.6%), LIFE OF PI (67.3%), THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW (68.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BAD CINDERELLA: 805

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR: 272

THE LION KING: 257

A DOLL'S HOUSE: 178

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 73





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-2433), LIFE OF PI (-1190), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-1122), PRIMA FACIE (-993), FUNNY GIRL (-925)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. Source: The Broadway League.