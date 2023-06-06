Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

MJ will launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023. 

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 4 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination

Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.

Check out a video below announcing his casting!

Director Christopher Wheeldon affirmed, “I am extremely excited that the incredibly talented Roman Banks will soon be dazzling audiences across America as Michael Jackson in MJ. Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first National Tour.”

MJ will launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023.  Official press night is Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Full tour casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets, details and current tour schedule are available at MJTheMusical.com.

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb

MJ is produced on Broadway and tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

Roman Banks (MJ) is an actor and musician best known for his historic run as the first BIPOC actor to portray Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Following the end of his stint in the titular role, Banks went on to guest star as Howie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, closely followed by his role in TikTok's first-ever commissioned livestream musical, For You, Paige. In addition to his talent on the stage and on-screen, Banks has cultivated an engaged digital audience across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @romanwbanks

       



RELATED STORIES

1
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in New Orleans and Atlanta

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” in MJ will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, June 4th and in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, June 11th.

2
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJs Shoes Photo
Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes

Just under a year after Myles Frost won a Tony Award for his iconic performance in MJ, a new actor is stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes. Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut last month, transforming into the King of Pop eight times a week. In this video, watch as Johnson chats more about his new role!

3
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London

Myles Frost, who originated the role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ the Musical, and for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, will bring his star-making performance to London.

4
Photos: First Look at MJs New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show’s new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud TheatreGavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre
Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jason Arrow in HAMILTON International Tour, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/6: Jason Arrow in HAMILTON International Tour, and More!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy JamesReview Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James
Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76Michael Lamont, Production Photographer And Broadway Actor, Dies At 76

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You