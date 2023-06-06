Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.

Check out a video below announcing his casting!

Director Christopher Wheeldon affirmed, “I am extremely excited that the incredibly talented Roman Banks will soon be dazzling audiences across America as Michael Jackson in MJ. Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first National Tour.”

MJ will launch its First National Tour at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre from August 1 – September 2, 2023. Official press night is Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Full tour casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets, details and current tour schedule are available at MJTheMusical.com.

The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Chicago as MJ, the multi–Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Jason Michael Webb.

MJ is produced on Broadway and tour by Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

Roman Banks (MJ) is an actor and musician best known for his historic run as the first BIPOC actor to portray Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Following the end of his stint in the titular role, Banks went on to guest star as Howie in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, closely followed by his role in TikTok's first-ever commissioned livestream musical, For You, Paige. In addition to his talent on the stage and on-screen, Banks has cultivated an engaged digital audience across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @romanwbanks