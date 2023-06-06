Photos: See Josh Groban, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough & More at New 42's WE ARE FAMILY Gala

Last night at The Plaza Hotel, New 42 hosted their annual gala which honored Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban; Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner and Tony nominee Julie Andrews and her daughter, children’s book author Emma Walton Hamilton; and Sesame Workshop, along with their CEO Steve Youngwood.

The gala’s theme, “We Are Family,” celebrated the power of the performing arts and how theater builds connections across generations of families and artists.

See photos below!



The evening was hosted by Rachel Dratch and Julianne Hough and included performances from 2023 Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe and Jordan Donica, Abby Mueller, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, as well as this year’s Grammy Award-winning Best New Artist and singer of the 2023 Best Jazz Vocal Album Samara Joy.





The New Victory Arts Award was presented to Josh Groban by Ruthie Ann Miles for his unwavering commitment to providing all kids with access to quality arts education, and to Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton by granddaughter and daughter Hope Hamilton for their devotion to literary and theatrical work that inspires young people to love the arts. Emma Walton Hamilton was in-person to accept the award on behalf of herself and her mother.



The Marian Heiskell Award was presented to Sesame Workshop and their CEO Steve Youngwood by Eric Jacobson for the joyful learning given to kids and families for over 50 years, and for Steve’s exemplary leadership.



The evening also included video testimonials from Laura Benanti and her daughter; Peter and Kathryn Gallagher; Arian Moayed, Michael Chernus, Bill Irwin, John Lithgow, and New Victory LabWorks Artist Sindy Castro who spoke about the power of the performing arts and how it connects their own families. Additionally, Isaac Mizrahi hosted the “Fund-A-Need” fundraising portion of the evening which supports New 42 and New Victory's artistic, arts education, and community engagement programs.

