Photos: See Josh Groban, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough & More at New 42's WE ARE FAMILY Gala

The evening included performances from Betsy Wolfe and Jordan Donica, Abby Mueller, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, and Samara Joy.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Last night at The Plaza Hotel, New 42 hosted their annual gala which honored Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban; Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner and Tony nominee Julie Andrews and her daughter, children’s book author Emma Walton Hamilton; and Sesame Workshop, along with their CEO Steve Youngwood.
The gala’s theme, “We Are Family,” celebrated the power of the performing arts and how theater builds connections across generations of families and artists.

See photos below!
 
The evening was hosted by Rachel Dratch and Julianne Hough and included performances from 2023 Tony Award nominees Betsy Wolfe and Jordan Donica, Abby Mueller, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, as well as this year’s Grammy Award-winning Best New Artist and singer of the 2023 Best Jazz Vocal Album Samara Joy. 
 
 
The New Victory Arts Award was presented to Josh Groban by Ruthie Ann Miles for his unwavering commitment to providing all kids with access to quality arts education, and to Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton by granddaughter and daughter Hope Hamilton for their devotion to literary and theatrical work that inspires young people to love the arts. Emma Walton Hamilton was in-person to accept the award on behalf of herself and her mother.
 
The Marian Heiskell Award was presented to Sesame Workshop and their CEO Steve Youngwood by Eric Jacobson for the joyful learning given to kids and families for over 50 years, and for Steve’s exemplary leadership.  
 
The evening also included video testimonials from Laura Benanti and her daughter; Peter and Kathryn Gallagher; Arian Moayed, Michael Chernus, Bill Irwin, John Lithgow, and New Victory LabWorks Artist Sindy Castro who spoke about the power of the performing arts and how it connects their own families. Additionally, Isaac Mizrahi hosted the “Fund-A-Need” fundraising portion of the evening which supports New 42 and New Victory's artistic, arts education, and community engagement programs.
  

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for New 42

Steve Youngwood
Steve Youngwood

Steve Youngwood, Rachel Dratch, Josh Groban, Fiona Howe Rudin, and Russell Granet
Steve Youngwood, Rachel Dratch, Josh Groban, Fiona Howe Rudin, and Russell Granet

Steve Youngwood
Steve Youngwood

Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo
Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Sean Walsh and Henry Tisch
Sean Walsh and Henry Tisch

Samara Joy
Samara Joy

Samara Joy and Abby Mueller
Samara Joy and Abby Mueller

Samara Joy
Samara Joy

Samara Joy
Samara Joy

Sam Rudin, Fiona Howe Rudin, Sadie Granet-Beach, and Russell Granet
Sam Rudin, Fiona Howe Rudin, Sadie Granet-Beach, and Russell Granet

Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles

Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch
Rachel Dratch

Mary Rose Lloyd
Mary Rose Lloyd

Mary Rose Lloyd, Emma Walton Hamilton, and Hope Hamilton
Mary Rose Lloyd, Emma Walton Hamilton, and Hope Hamilton

Laurie Cumbo
Laurie Cumbo

Kris Kukul
Kris Kukul

Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo
Justine Maurer and John Leguizamo

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Host Julianne Hough and Rachel Dratch
Host Julianne Hough and Rachel Dratch 

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Josh Groban
Josh Groban

Ruthie Ann Miles and Josh Groban
Ruthie Ann Miles and Josh Groban
Josh Groban and Ruthie Ann Miles
Josh Groban and Ruthie Ann Miles

Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen
Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen

Josh Groban and Julianne Hough
Josh Groban and Julianne Hough

Josh Groban
Josh Groban

Josh Groban
Josh Groban

Jordan Donica
Jordan Donica

Jordan Donica
Jordan Donica

Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht

Isaac Mizrahi
Isaac Mizrahi

Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet, Emma Walton Hamilton and Steve Youngwood
Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet, Emma Walton Hamilton and Steve Youngwood

Fiona Howe Rudin and Russell Granet
Fiona Howe Rudin and Russell Granet

Eric Jacobson and Steve YoungwooD
Eric Jacobson and Steve YoungwooD

Eric Jacobson
Eric Jacobson

Hope Hamilton and Emma Walton Hamilton
Hope Hamilton and Emma Walton Hamilton

David Beach, Sadie Granet-Beach, and Russell Granet,
David Beach, Sadie Granet-Beach, and Russell Granet,

Cheryl Henson
Cheryl Henson

Charlotte St. Martin
Charlotte St. Martin

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe
Betsy Wolfe

Abby Mueller
Abby Mueller

Abby Mueller
Abby Mueller



Recommended For You