& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners

& Juliet leads the pack with 9 wins, followed by Prima Facie with 6.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a highlight of our 20th Anniversary year.

The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large. This gives YOU, the audience, the chance to express your opinions during the most exhilarating time of the year for the theater community.

Celebrating our 20th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards have once again proved to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Audiences have the opportunity to select their favorites from an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that reflect not only the popular critical awards but also fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

This year, we shattered records with the number of votes, as the curtain comes down on this milestone year for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards. We sincerely thank everyone who took the time to vote and make their voices heard.

Check out the winners below!

Best Book of a Musical

David West Read - & Juliet

Best Choreography

Jennifer Weber  - & Juliet

Best Costume Design

Paloma Young  - & Juliet

Best Direction of a Musical

Luke Sheppard  - & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play

Justin Martin  - Prima Facie 

Best Featured Performer in a Musical

Betsy Wolfe  - & Juliet

Best Featured Performer in a Play

Neil Patrick HarrisPeter Pan Goes Wrong

Best Lead Performer in a Musical

Lorna Courtney& Juliet

Best Lead Performer in a Play

Jodie Comer  - Prima Facie 

Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers  - Prima Facie 

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - Wicked

Best Musical

& Juliet - & Juliet

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Kinky Boots - Stage 42

Best Off-Broadway Play

A Raisin in the Sun - The Public Theater

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro& Juliet

Best Original Score

Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman  - Some Like It Hot 

Best Play

Suzie Miller  - Prima Facie 

Best Revival of a Musical

Sweeney Todd  - Sweeney Todd 

Best Revival of a Play

Amy HerzogA Doll's House

Best Scenic Design

Miriam Buether  - Prima Facie 

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen  - & Juliet

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ben Ringham, Max Ringham  - Prima Facie 

Best Touring Production

Les Miserables - Les Miserables



