& JULIET, PRIMA FACIE & More Lead The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners

& Juliet leads the pack with 9 wins, followed by Prima Facie with 6.
BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce the winners of BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a highlight of our 20th Anniversary year.
The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large. This gives YOU, the audience, the chance to express your opinions during the most exhilarating time of the year for the theater community.
Celebrating our 20th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards have once again proved to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Audiences have the opportunity to select their favorites from an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that reflect not only the popular critical awards but also fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.
This year, we shattered records with the number of votes, as the curtain comes down on this milestone year for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards. We sincerely thank everyone who took the time to vote and make their voices heard.
Check out the winners below!
David West Read - & Juliet
Jennifer Weber - & Juliet
Paloma Young - & Juliet
Luke Sheppard - & Juliet
Justin Martin - Prima Facie
Betsy Wolfe - & Juliet
Neil Patrick Harris - Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Lorna Courtney - & Juliet
Jodie Comer - Prima Facie
Natasha Chivers - Prima Facie
Wicked - Wicked
& Juliet - & Juliet
Kinky Boots - Stage 42
A Raisin in the Sun - The Public Theater
Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro - & Juliet
Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman - Some Like It Hot
Suzie Miller - Prima Facie
Sweeney Todd - Sweeney Todd
Amy Herzog - A Doll's House
Miriam Buether - Prima Facie
Gareth Owen - & Juliet
Ben Ringham, Max Ringham - Prima Facie
Les Miserables - Les Miserables
