Wake Up With BWW 6/25: Rewatch the Jimmy Awards, and More!

Last night the 2019 Jimmy Awards were held. Check out the full video of the ceremony below, as well as a highlight video of the nominees singing Dear Evan Hansen's You Will Be Found!

Casting has been announced for Encores!' Road Show! The cast will be led by Raul Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz, and more. The Sondheim and John Weidman show will be the final production of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series.

Christian Borle has added playwright to his list of many hats! Borle has written a Thor play, titled Hammered, which will be released as part of Samuel French and Marvel Entertainment's Marvel Spotlight, a collection of stage plays featuring Marvel characters in relatable situations, with storylines that explore relevant contemporary themes.

1) Encores! Sets Cast for ROAD SHOW; Raul Esparza, Brandon Uranowitz, and More

Encores! Off-Center today announced casting for Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show, the final production of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series and conclusion of the City Center 75th Anniversary Season.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW. - What Did The Critics Think?

Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!. (more...)

3) THE LION KING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to Release on July 11th

by TV News Desk

Tickets are on sale today for 'The Lion King,' the Jon Favreau-helmed feature film that brings treasured characters to the big screen in a whole new way. The film-like the original 1994 version-features unforgettable music by an award-winning team, including Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning superstar Elton John and Oscar and GRAMMY-winning lyricist Tim Rice, who've written an uplifting new song, 'Never Too Late,' performed by John, that features an African choir and will appear in the film's end credits and also on the Walt Disney Records original motion picture soundtrack. The digital soundtrack is set for release at 8 a.m. PDT on July 11, and the physical album is now available for pre-order and set for release on July 19, the same day 'The Lion King' opens in U.S. theaters.. (more...)

4) Christian Borle Pens THOR Play Within New Samuel French and Marvel Partnership

Samuel French and Marvel Entertainment announce the launch of Marvel Spotlight, a collection of stage plays featuring Marvel characters in relatable situations, with storylines that explore relevant contemporary themes.. (more...)

2019 Jimmy Awards:

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony were presented last night, June 24 at 7:30PM at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The six presenters included Derek Klena ( Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

The two-hour talent showcase featured dynamic ensemble and solo performances and was hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

Watch the 2019 Jimmy Awards Ceremony:

Watch the 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthem:

BWW Exclusive: Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Hernando Umana

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Broadway's Backbone Pride episode with Broadway's Hernando Umana. In this special episode, Hernando talks about how he disclosed his HIV status on Instagram and learned the hard way that what you put out on the internet no longer belongs to you. With Kinky Boots and School of Rock under his belt, his newest passions are helping to eradicate the stigma of HIV and educate the benefits of CBD, especially in dogs. Hernando feels blessed to be in 2019, where he can kiss whoever he wants. He knows those men who had to suffer and watch their friends suffer would give anything to be where we are right now. "They're the reason I can kiss whoever I want. I am grateful to them and science."

What we're watching: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Eric William Morris Makes Some Beastly Banana Muffins Worthy of King Kong

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of King Kong, Eric William Morris! Check out the recipe for Katie's Beastly Banana Muffins with a Bourbon Glaze.

Social Butterfly: KINKY BOOTS' Graham Scott Fleming Takes Over Instagram!

This weekend, Graham Scott Fleming raised us up as he took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story to show us behind the scenes at The Muny's Kinky Boots! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Beth Peil, who turns 79 today!

Mary Beth Peil most recently starred as Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. Her previous Broadway credits include: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II

