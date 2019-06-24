Christian Borle Pens THOR Play Within New Samuel French and Marvel Partnership

Samuel French and Marvel Entertainment announce the launch of Marvel Spotlight, a collection of stage plays featuring Marvel characters in relatable situations, with storylines that explore relevant contemporary themes.

Starring the iconic Super Heroes Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl and Thor, these one-act plays are now available for retail purchase as well as licensing within the educational theatre market at marvelspotlightplays.com. Designed specifically for the high school demographic, the Marvel Spotlight plays explore universal challenges facing 21st century young adults, including self-image, understanding vulnerability, adjusting to change, the importance of responsibility, and being true to oneself.

The first set of plays released in the Marvel Spotlight collection are: Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play by Masi Asare, where Kamala Kahn has to accept herself just as she is-imperfections and all-if she is to become the hero of her dreams; Squirrel Girl Goes to College: A Squirrel Girl Play by Karen Zacarías, which follows Doreen Green as she attempts to reinvent herself and make "normal" human friends at a new school; and Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play by Christian Borle, where teenage Thor and Loki compete for the favor of their parents through Asgardian rites of passage.

"Over the last 80 years, the Marvel Universe has grown to inspire billions across the globe by telling relatable, personal stories reflecting the world outside our window," said Stephen Wacker, Vice President of Creative and Content Development at Marvel Entertainment. "With these amazing plays and this uncanny group of talented playwrights, we hope to give the next generation of Marvel fans a chance to bring those stories to life and explore what it means to be a Super Hero right in their own backyard."

The Marvel Spotlight plays have been created with all types of educational institutions in mind, aiming to be easy to produce on any budget and in a variety of spaces, from a cafetorium to a full-scale theater. The one-act plays are licensed at $75/performance for one play or $125/performance for two or more plays.

"As a life-long comics fan and theatre maker, in the spirit of Marvel Team-Up, it's a dream come true for Samuel French/Concord Theatricals to partner with Marvel and bring these accessible, affordable plays to young adults across America," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, President of Concord Theatricals. "We hope this will encourage students across the country to embrace their own traits and abilities."



For more information on licensing Marvel Spotlight plays, or to purchase retail copies, visit marvelspotlightplays.com.





