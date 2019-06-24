Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Eric William Morris Makes Some Beastly Banana Muffins Worthy of King Kong

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of King Kong, Eric William Morris! Check out the recipe for Katie's Beastly Banana Muffins with a Bourbon Glaze below.

Morris made his debut in Coram Boy, and went on to play the role of "Sky" in Mamma Mia! on Broadway. He frequently collaborates with composer Joe Iconis, starring in Be More Chill, Things To Ruin and Bloodsong of Love. TV/Film credits include: "Mind Hunter," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Quantico," "Blue Bloods," and the feature film Trust, Greed, Bullets, & Bourbon. Regional/Off- Broadway credits include: Songbird, The Ballad Of Little Jo, The Last Goodbye, Dog & Pony, and Tennessee Williams' Talk to me Like The Rain.... Eric is also a Company Member of ANIMUS, and his play Running Interference (written with Ashley Rodbro) won Best Ensemble at the NYC Fringe (2015) and is currently being developed into a feature-length film.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw. The In The Raw family of sweeteners has been making life a little bit sweeter since 1970! From indulgent to mindful there's a sweetener for every occasion. Visit www.intheraw.com to learn more!

Beastly Banana Muffins with a Bourbon Glaze

Ingredients:

-3 Ripe Bananas

-1/3C Melted Butter

-1 Egg

-1tsp Vanilla

-1tsp Baking Soda

-Pinch of Salt

-1 1/2C Flour

-4TBSP Agave In The Raw

-1TBSP Bourbon

Directions:

-In a large bowl mash with a fork your ripe bananas until they are almost smooth and most chunks are gone.

-Add melted butter, egg and vanilla then mix together with a fork.

-Add baking soda, salt and flour and mix together with a wooden spoon until all flour is incorporated.

-Fill greased muffin tins with banana bread mixture.

-Bake at 350degrees for 15-20 minutes.

-While your muffins are baking in a sauce pan over low heat mix together agave in the raw and bourbon until a gentle simmer has formed insuring alcohol has been cooked out.

-Once muffins are out of the pan brush tops of muffins with bourbon glaze and enjoy while watching King Kong all over again!





